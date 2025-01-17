Zlatan Ibrahimovic has dismissed Cristiano Ronaldo’s claim that the Saudi Pro League surpasses Ligue 1, delivering a sharp response to the Portuguese star’s controversial remarks.

Ronaldo recently stirred debate at the Globe Soccer Awards by asserting that the Saudi Pro League offers a higher standard than Ligue 1, a sentiment Neymar also endorsed.

The statement has fueled discussions about the global standing of both leagues, with Ibrahimovic stepping in to defend Ligue 1’s reputation.

Having scored 156 goals during four prolific seasons at Paris Saint-Germain, Ibrahimovic is well-positioned to evaluate the league’s quality.

The Swedish icon firmly countered Ronaldo’s stance, insisting Ligue 1 is one of Europe’s top three leagues.

However, true to his enigmatic nature, Ibrahimovic refused to engage deeply with Ronaldo’s comments, stating: "I won’t waste my time responding to him."

The veteran striker’s blunt dismissal underscores his confidence in Ligue 1’s standing, while avoiding the back-and-forth that Ronaldo’s remarks might provoke.

“There is nothing to answer - you can't debate something when there is no evidence for one side. PSG is one of the great clubs of Europe in a very good league. Maybe only Spain and England can for sure say they are a superior league. I can't even reply to a suggestion that the Saudi League is superior - I wont even waste my time.”

What Ronaldo said about Ligue 1

Speaking at the Globe Soccer Awards, five-time Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo – who has spent time in Portugal, England, Spain, Italy and the Middle East – said:

“The Saudi Pro League is better than Ligue 1, of course. I'm not saying that because I play here. I don't care what people think about it.

"Players should come here and they will see quickly. Just try to do sprints at 38, 39, 40 degrees… Come and you will see. If you don't believe me, come. In France, they only have PSG, everyone else is finished. Nobody can beat them because they have the most money and the best players.”

What's next for Ronaldo?

Ronaldo appears to have ended any talk of returning to Europe in 2025, with a lucrative contract extension set to be agreed at Al-Nassr, while Ibrahimovic is working with USMNT stars Christian Pulisic and Yunus Musah as a senior advisor to AC Milan’s ownership group.

