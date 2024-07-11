Mohammed Kudus has returned to England to start pre-season with Premier League side West Ham United

The Black Stars attacking midfielder joined his teammates for the trip to Austria with a new hairstyle

Kudus met new manager Julen Lopetegui as he eyes a successful second season with the Hammers

Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus returned to West Ham with a new look as preparations began ahead of the start of the new season.

The Black Stars ace left Ghana for London this week before travelling with the Hammers to Austria for pre-season.

The former Ajax star met new manager Julen Lopetegui for the first time as he joined the rest of his teammates for early practice.

Mohammed Kudus trains with West Ham United during pre-season in Austria on July 10, 2024. Photo: @WestHam.

In a photo shared on social media, Kudus was spotted in a new hairstyle during the first day of training.

Known for his short afro dreads or sometimes long braids, Kudus had a sharply braided cornrow.

The 23-year-old had a short vacation in Ghana after playing a role in the Black Stars' back-to-back victories in the World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic.

Kudus enjoys stellar first season in England

The Ghana international joined West Ham United last summer from Ajax Amsterdam and instantly became a fan favourite.

The attacking midfielder netted 14 goals and delivered six assists across all competitions for the Hammers, per Transfermarkt.

Kudus became an internet sensation with his goal celebration, as many other players started to copy the iconic grab-a-seat moment.

Kudus enjoys London-made Jollof rice

