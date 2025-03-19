Ghana international Thomas Partey enjoyed a heartwarming moment with his parents at Black Stars' camp in Accra

Currently lodged at the plush Alisa Hotel, Partey hosted his mom and dad before the must-win clash with Chad

Boasting 13 goals for the Black Stars, the Arsenal midfield general would hope to add to his tally on Friday, March 21

Thomas Partey reunited with his parents in a touching moment ahead of Ghana’s crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Chad.

The 31-year-old, who missed the final phase of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers, returns to the Black Stars setup, bringing both experience and composure to Otto Addo’s squad.

Thomas Partey holds his parents, Jacob and Petty, dear to his heart. Photo credit: @nyannthierry and @GhanaBlackstars/X.

While his presence is a major boost for the four-time African champions, the Arsenal star himself received an emotional lift from two of his biggest supporters—his parents.

Partey's special reunion at the Black Stars camp

Before joining his teammates for Day Three of training, Thomas welcomed Jacob Partey, his dad, and Petty Partey, his mom, to the team’s plush residence at Alisa Hotel in North Ridge, Accra.

Clad in a crisp all-white African outfit, his father exuded pride, while his mother radiated warmth in a stunning yellow lace ensemble.

The former Atletico Madrid enforcer greeted his mother with a warm handshake, before sharing an emotional embrace in a beautiful mother-and-son moment.

He then engaged in a brief conversation with his father before appearing to head off for training as the short 33-second clip ended.

A father's sacrifice and a son's journey

Partey has always held family close to his heart, especially his father, whose sacrifices paved the way for his success.

To give his son a shot at fulfilling his dream, Jacob Partey sold off his possessions to help finance a trip to Spain for trials—a gamble that eventually paid off, as noted by the Sun.

Now, as he gears up to anchor Ghana’s midfield, Partey will be hoping this heartfelt visit brings good fortune when the Black Stars take on Chad at the Accra Sports Stadium on March 21.

Thomas Partey: A key figure in Otto Addo’s plans

Beyond the family reunion, the midfielder is set to make his first appearance for the national team since featuring against Niger last year.

His return could be pivotal for Ghana’s quest to bounce back from their failed AFCON qualification campaign.

With his ability to dictate play, break opposition attacks, and transition the ball effectively, Partey remains a cornerstone in Otto Addo’s tactical blueprint.

Having earned 49 caps and netted 13 goals for the Black Stars, per Transfermarkt, he will be eager to make his mark once again.

Thomas Partey is expected to pull the strings for the Black Stars when they host Chad at the Accra Sports Stadium. Photo by Richard Sellers.

For Ghana, this match is more than just another qualifier—it’s an opportunity to reignite belief in their World Cup aspirations, and Partey will be at the heart of that mission.

Partey takes well-deserved breather before training

In a previous publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Thomas Partey took some time to unwind before Ghana’s crucial encounter against Chad.

The Arsenal midfield maestro was spotted enjoying a stroll at the upscale Alisa Hotel, accompanied by his PR manager, Samuel Zigah.

