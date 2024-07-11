Kwadwo Duah has shared his family's journey from Ghana to Europe after deciding to play for Switzerland

The Bulgaria-based striker had a good first senior tournament with the Swiss national team at the Euros

Duah was born in England but has played for the various Swiss youth teams before making his debut at the Euros

Switzerland forward Kwadwo Duah has opened up on his parents' journey from Ghana to Europe.

The FC Ludogorets forward was born to Ghanaian parents in London before moving to Switzerland at a young age.

Duah started his career in Switzerland with BSC Young Boys, where he progressed through the ranks before moving to Germany to play for FC Nuremberg.

However, after a season in the German Bundesliga 2, he made a big move to Bulgarian giants Ludogorets where his performances earned some attention from the Swiss senior national team.

Although he was eligible to play for England and the Black Stars of Ghana, he decided to represent Switzerland at the senior level.

While speaking to the BBC about his options, Duah disclosed that his parents left Ghana in search of a better life in England.

"It was a big moment for my family and me,” he said on scoring his first senior goal for Switzerland at the Euros. “To score the first goal for Switzerland in a European Championship, I don’t think everyone does that, and we were all very happy," he added.

"I was born in London but we don’t have family there anymore. My mum and dad were in Ghana but they had an opportunity to go to England because it offered a better life."

Switzerland suffer Euros elimination after England's defeat

The Swiss national team suffered a painful penalty shootout defeat to England at the quarter-final stage of the European championship, as reported by CNN.

Breel Embolo opened the scoring for the Swiss with 15 minutes remaining but Bukayo Saka levelled five minutes later to force the match into extra-time.

Man City defender Manuel Akanji missed from the spot as England converted all five spot kicks to advance in the competition.

Mainoo celebrates with Ghanaian parents

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo shared a moment with his family after starring in England's victory over the Netherlands in the semi-final of the European Championship.

The 18-year-old, who was born to Ghanaian parents in England, played the entire duration as Ollie Watkins netted late in the game as the Three Lions completed a comeback to progress to the final.

Mainoo was only beaten to the Man of the Match award by the second-half substitute Watkins.

