Erling Haaland appears to have ushered himself into the new season as he performed a 'ritual' in the middle of a river

He is set to report for training before Manchester City jets off to start their pre-season tour in the United States

Haaland's unmissable pose in the middle of a river has sparked varied reactions from some social media users

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland is gearing up for what promises to be an exciting 2024-25 football season.

The Norwegian forward did not take part in the soon-to-be-ended 2024 Euros after his home country failed to qualify for the tournament.

Erling Haaland performed his 'Zen' celebration in the middle of the river as he prepared for a new season with Manchester City.

Nonetheless, Haaland has been in holiday mode since the end of last season, per MCSQ.

He was sighted engaging in a myriad of activities in some of the most luxurious locations in Marbella, Spain, and Cannes, France.

But it appears the 23-year-old has put all that aside and is lacing up for the upcoming season.

Erling Haaland's 'ritual' in the river

In a video shared on his X (formerly called Twitter) account, the two-time Premier League Golden Boot winner gave a sneak peek into how he is readying himself for pre-season.

In the footage, which has caught the fancy of many social media users, the former Borussia Dortmund hitman was filmed sitting cross-legged in the middle of a river, holding his famous meditation pose.

He seemed to be enjoying one last bit of peace and quiet before he returned to the pressure of Premier League football.

The importance of meditation 'ritual' for Haaland

Haaland places a lot of emphasis on tranquillity and thus holds meditation in high esteem.

He is often seen celebrating his goals by striking what has become the 'Zen' celebration.

When asked about meditation, the striker once said, as quoted by Football Transfers:

"I think it's a really good thing to relax, to try not to think too much."

Fans react to Haaland's 'ritual'

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below.

@Derrick_Ayim10 playfully wrote:

"Chale, calm down. We were only joking."

@NEBASARK pleaded with Haaland:

"We Dey beg."

@Yovssovph was enthused by Haaland's ritual:

"Can't wait to see this celebration every weekend of 24/25 season."

@yhaw_pizzaro concluded:

"Next season will be scary ."

