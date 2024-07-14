Nico Williams, the younger brother of Ghana international Inaki Williams, wrote his name in the history books after scoring in the European Championship final.

The 22-year-old opened the scoring in the Euro 2024 final as Spain defeated England to become champions of Europe for the fourth time.

Nico Williams celebrates after scoring for Spain against England in the Euro final on July 14, 2024. Photo: James Gill - Danehouse.

Williams became the first player of Ghanaian descent to score in the final of the European Championship after netting in the 47th minute against England.

Also, he becomes the second player with Ghanaian heritage to win the competition after Marcel Desailly won it with France in 2000.

Williams fired home for La Roja just two minutes into the second half after meeting a perfectly-time pass from Lamine Yamal.

However, the Three Lions responded through second-half substitute Cole Palmer but Mikel Oyarzabal scored the winner with four minutes remaining.

Spain crowned European champions

Having won all games prior to the final, Spain were favourite to win the final in Berlin on Sunday.

Despite creating decent chances in the first half, both teams could not find the back of the net,

However, Spain lost key midfielder Rodri after the break due to injury but moments following his replacement, La Roja broke the deadlock through Williams. The Athletic Bilbao star fired home with his left foot after meeting a Yamal pass.

Palmer levelled for England just two minutes after replacing Kobbie Mainoo but with the game heading to extra time, fellow second-half substitute Oyazarbal connected to a Marc Cucrella pass to hand Spain victory.

Spain were crowned champions for the fourth time and are now the most successful team in Europe.

