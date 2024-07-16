Kylian Mbappe: New Real Madrid Galactico Lands in Spain Ahead of Presentation, Video
- Kylian Mbappe is in Madrid ahead of his much-talked-about presentation scheduled for Tuesday, July 16
- Around 80,000 spectators are expected to fill the iconic Santiago Bernabeu Stadium to catch a glimpse of the new Galactico
- Meanwhile, the France captain has been assigned the No.9 shirt, made famous by Bernabeu legend Alfredo Di Stefano
The newly acquired Real Madrid superstar, Kylian Mbappe, has arrived in the Spanish capital ahead of his highly anticipated presentation on Tuesday, July 16.
The Frenchman, a long-term target for Los Blancos, finally joined Madrid on a free transfer after leaving Paris Saint-Germain, bringing an end to a years-long transfer saga.
Following France's elimination from the just concluded Euro 2024, the 25-year-old is set to be unveiled to the club's fans on Tuesday.
According to Spanish publication AS, tickets to the ceremony sold out quickly after going on sale on Friday, July 12.
More than 85 per cent of the tickets were sold by the end of the first day, and they are now completely sold out.
Mbappe lands in Madrid for presentation
Ahead of the presentation, the 2018 World Cup winner has already landed in Madrid for his grand unveiling.
A video circulating on social media shows Mbappe being chauffeured in a black BMW to the hospital.
Clad in white shorts, a cream shirt, and white-themed sunglasses, he waved at the gathered fans as he stepped out of the vehicle ahead of his medicals.
Around 80,000 Madrid supporters are expected to attend the unveiling of Mbappe.
According to Goal, club president Florentino Perez will present the former AS Monaco prodigy to the club's supporters at 12:00 on Tuesday.
Huge expectations await Mbappe at Madrid
The latest Galatico faces great expectations as he joins Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior, and fellow French stars Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga on Carlo Ancelotti's team.
Kylian Mbappe smashes records at Real Madrid
In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Kylian Mbappe is already setting records at the club despite not having played a match for Real Madrid yet.
The 2018 World Cup winner will wear the No.9 jersey, previously worn by legends like Ronaldo, Raul, and Karim Benzema.
Reports from Spain indicate that the announcement of his shirt's availability caused the club's online store to crash due to overwhelming demand.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe (Sports Editor) Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe is a sports journalist with over five years of experience in digital journalism. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Integrated Rural Arts and Industry (2016). Godwin's career includes roles as a Presenter at VNTV, Sports Analyst at Obonu FM, and Football Writer for a myriad of sports websites. He joined Yen.com.gh in 2024 to cover sports. Email: godwin.tagoe@yen.com.gh.