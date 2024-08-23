Chelsea's Cole Palmer has shared his thoughts on who the best player in the world is presently

The reigning PFA Men's Young Player of the Year, picked between Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe

Vini and Mbappe are expected to take over the GOAT throne from Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Cole Palmer recently weighed in on the ongoing debate about who is currently the best footballer in the world—Vinicius Junior or Kylian Mbappe.

The Chelsea forward made his views known during the 2024 PFA Awards when he was asked to choose between the duo.

Cole Palmer believes Mbappe is the best player in the world right now, ahead of his Real Madrid teammate Vinicius Junior. Photos by Alex Caparros, James Gill - Danehouse and Quality Sport Images.

Palmer picks the best player in the world

Palmer, when put on the spot, initially mentioned both Vinicius and Mbappe as contenders for the title of the world's best.

However, when pressed to make a definitive choice, the 22-year-old England international leaned toward the Frenchman.

"It has to be Mbappé," Palmer told Goal, as noted by KM10Zone.

Vinicius vs Mbappe

The debate surrounding Mbappé and Vinicius is not surprising, as both players are widely regarded as the heirs apparent to the footballing thrones occupied by Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo for over a decade.

With both having already made significant strides in their careers, it's easy to see why Palmer believes they are at the pinnacle of the sport right now.

The pair, who became teammates this summer following Kylian's move to Real Madrid, are poised to start their own legacies as football’s greatest.

The upcoming 2024 Ballon d'Or ceremony will be a significant milestone, with bookmakers favouring Vinicius as a strong contender for the award.

However, their immediate focus will be on helping Los Blancos regain momentum in their 2024/25 La Liga campaign.

After a disappointing draw with Real Mallorca on the opening day, the Spanish champions will be eager to get back on track when they host Real Valladolid at the Santiago Bernabeu on August 25, per Sofascore.

What's next for Cole Palmer?

Similarly, Cole Palmer will be looking to help Chelsea bounce back in the Premier League against Wolves, especially after celebrating his PFA Men’s Young Player Award.

The young forward will be keen to contribute to a successful season for the Blues, adding his name to the list of promising talents aiming to make their mark on the global stage.

Kyle Walker rates Vinicius as best winger in Europe

In a related publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Kyle Walker shared his thoughts on Europe's top wingers.

During an appearance on Sky Sports' Saturday Social, the Manchester City defender was asked to rank three elite wingers: Vinicius Junior, Kylian Mbappe, and Lamine Yamal.

Walker ranked them in that precise order.

