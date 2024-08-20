Kylian Mbappe took time out of his busy schedule to enjoy a quick vacation on a yacht at Marbella after Real Madrid's stalemate with Mallorca

The Frenchman was joined by two Real Madrid superstars Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo de Goes as the Madrid squad were granted a few days' rest

Meanwhile, the Real Madrid forward has reported Paris Saint-Germain to UEFA and other bodies as he demands his unpaid salaries

Kylian Mbappe made his La Liga debut in Real Madrid's 1-1 draw with Mallorca, marking the start of the 2024/25 season.

The French star was heavily engaged throughout the match and came close to finding the back of the net on several occasions.

Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius and Rodrygo headed to Marbella to enjoy a quick vacation on a yacht. Photo: Jose Breton.

However, the former Paris Saint-German forward couldn't convert his opportunities into goals and will now look forward to scoring his first in the league.

Following the match, Mbappe chose to strengthen his bond with his teammates through some team-building activities.

According to El Des Marque, the 26-year-old headed to Marbella after the match against Mallorca, as Carlo Ancelotti granted his squad a few days off to recuperate from the game.

During his visit, Mbappe enjoyed quality time on a yacht with his teammates Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo de Goes.

He is making an effort to connect with his teammates to swiftly acclimate to his new surroundings.

The Frenchman netted a goal in his Real Madrid debut against Atalanta in the UEFA Super Cup.

However, he still needs to familiarise himself with certain elements of Spanish football to become a prolific scorer in La Liga.

Mbappe reacts after disappointing La Liga debut

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Mbappe opened up on social media after making his La Liga debut for Real Madrid, sharing his thoughts on a tough start to his journey in Spain's top flight.

Reflecting on the match, Mbappe took to Instagram to express his disappointment with the result but ended on a high note with a spirited "Hala Madrid," signalling his resolve to push ahead.

Mbappe reports PSG to UEFA, LFP

YEN.com.gh also reported that Mbappe is meticulously pursuing the salary owed to him by Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), signalling his determination to secure every last Euro from his former club.

The French superstar is still awaiting payment for the final three months of his contract with PSG, a situation that appears headed for a legal showdown.

