Players of the senior national team, the Black Stars have started arriving ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sudan.

With coach Otto Addo yet to hold his first training, some of the players touched down in the early hours of Monday morning.

The players will head to their hotel in Accra before training begins later on Monday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Players of the Black Stars begin to arrive ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. Photo: Twitter/ @GhanaBlackstars.

In videos shared on social media, France-based duo Mohammed Salisu and Elisha Owusu were the first to arrive before Mohammed Kudus and Fatawu Issahaku were spotted later at the Kotoko International Airport.

The rest of the players are expected to report on Monday afternoon as the coach prepares for the crucial match on Thursday, October 10, 2024.

Black Stars open camp on Monday

The Black Stars will open camp on Monday in Accra with the first training to be held at the Accra Sports Stadium later in the day.

Otto Addo has invited 25 players for the game against Sudan on Thursday.

In an itinerary released by the Ghana national team social media pages, Monday's training will be opened to the media but the subsequent exercises will be closed.

Ghana need a win against Sudan to revive their chances of qualifying for the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco after a slow start to the qualifiers.

The Black Stars lost to Angola in their opening game before drawing against Niger in their second game.

Otto Addo opens up on players challenge

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Ghana coach Otto Addo has disclosed that he faces the challenge of finding the best positions for his players who have dual roles at their club and with the national team.

The Black Stars trained named a 25-man squad for Ghana's Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sudan next week.

He listed Antoine Semenyo, Inaki Williams and Jordan Ayew as forwards in the team to face Sudan on Thursday.

