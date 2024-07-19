Brazilian forward, Vinicius Jr., spearheaded a group featuring his Real Madrid teammates to honour Cristiano Ronaldo

The 24-year-old, who wears Ronaldo's iconic No.7 at Madrid, is expected to form a lethal partnership with Kylian Mbappe ahead of the new term

As part of efforts to give back to society, Vinicius organised a philanthropic event in Brazil to raise funds earlier this week

Vinicius Junior and two Real Madrid teammates celebrated Cristiano Ronaldo by performing his iconic goal celebration during the off-season.

The Brazilian winger recently hosted a charity event in his home country to support children in need.

Vinicius Junior and two of his Real Madrid stars paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo. Photos by Stephen McCarthy and Diego Souto.

Source: Getty Images

Several of Vinicius' Madrid teammates attended the event to show their support for the 2024 Ballon d'Or contender in his humanitarian initiative.

French duo Eduardo Camavinga and Ferland Mendy and Brazilian centre-half Éder Militão were among the attendees who contributed to the worthy cause, per GSFN.

While the philanthropic gesture has melted hearts, footage of Vini and a couple of his club mates mimicking Ronaldo has caught the eye of football enthusiasts.

Vinicius, 2 Real Madrid stars honour Ronaldo

In the video shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) and spotted by YEN.com.gh, the 24-year-old winger, Camavinga and Mendy were seen in high spirits.

Some were even bare-chested as they made their way to the goal line and collectively performed Ronaldo's famous 'Siuu' celebration in a choreographed manner.

The former Flamengo prodigy, who currently wears Ronaldo's iconic No. 7 shirt for Los Blancos, has previously mimicked the Portuguese legend’s celebration on multiple occasions.

What's next for Vinicius and his Madrid teammates?

As the 2024-25 season approaches, Camavinga, Mendy, and Vinicius are expected to return to Valdebebas in the coming days to prepare for the new campaign.

According to Goal, Real Madrid will head to the United States for their summer tour this year, where they will play AC Milan, Barcelona and Chelsea.

With Kylian Mbappe's addition to the squad, Carlo Ancelotti's charges are expected to fire on all cylinders.

They will begin their quest for dominance in the UEFA Super Cup against Atalanta next month.

Vini puts Copa America failure aside

In a previous publication, YEN.com.gh noted that Vinicius has moved past his Copa America disappointment and shifted to relaxation mode before the new season.

He shared snippets of his vacation with his 48.7 million Instagram followers and the broader football audience.

