The Premier League appears ready to crack the whip on Enzo Fernandez as they join forces with Chelsea to investigate the alleged racism case

The English top flight governing body issued a statement to address the viral video, which has made the headlines for the wrong reasons

Meanwhile, Enzo has been found guilty of a new offence as he awaits the outcome of investigations into his alleged derogatory video

The English Premier League has finally addressed the controversy surrounding Enzo Fernandez's alleged racist chant video after Argentina's Copa America victory.

Fernandez and his Argentina teammates faced criticism for their derogatory song about the African heritage of several French national team players.

Following significant public backlash, the 23-year-old Chelsea star issued an apology.

Chelsea, FIFA open investigations into Enzo Fernandez's racist saga

The Blues and FIFA have since initiated investigations into the incident after the French Football Federation (FFF) announced its intent to file a legal complaint over the “racist remarks” made by Fernandez and his Argentina teammates.

In response to the incident, several of Enzo's Chelsea teammates, including Wesley Fofana, Malo Gusto, and Axel Disasi, unfollowed him on Instagram.

Reports corroborated by Goal indicate that the Chelsea squad is very upset about the chants, with Fofana calling the video "unabashed racism."

Argentina's vice president supports Enzo Fernandez

While Fernandez has faced widespread condemnation, he has received support from Argentina's vice president, Victoria Villarruel, who has criticised those attacking the former Benfica star.

Premier League breaks silence on alleged racist chant by Enzo Fernandez

In the midst of this, the Premier League has finally addressed the issue dominating headlines all week.

The governing body of the English top flight reaffirmed its commitment to combating discrimination and expressed its support for Chelsea and other clubs, players, and staff in addressing discriminatory abuse.

"The Premier League and our clubs are committed to tackling all forms of discrimination," the EPL wrote on X.

"We are in contact with Chelsea Football Club and will continue to support clubs, players, and staff in taking action against discriminatory abuse. #NoRoomForRacism."

Enzo Fernandez found guilty of a new offence

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Enzo Fernandez remains embroiled in controversy. The Argentina star, already at the centre of a racism scandal, has been found guilty of a new offence.

Fernandez was accused of running a red light with his Porsche Cayenne on Church Street, Llanelli, on November 28, 2023.

He is scheduled to be sentenced in Llanelli on September 11.

