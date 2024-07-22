FC Barcelona legend Lionel Messi allegedly wanted to play in the English Premier League four years ago

Argentina captain Lionel Messi reportedly had aspirations to move to the Premier League before his eventual transfer to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner aimed to reunite with his former manager Pep Guardiola at Manchester City four years ago.

Pep Guardiola rejected an opportunity to reunite with Lionel Messi when the latter wanted a move to Manchester City in 2020. Photos by Michael Regan - The FA and David Ramos.

Source: Getty Images

Messi's potential move to Man City

Messi, who enjoyed tremendous success under Guardiola at Barcelona between 2009 and 2012, sought to rekindle that partnership when he decided to leave Barcelona in 2020.

During their time together, Pep elevated Messi's game, and the Argentine's brilliance helped his boss secure multiple trophies, cementing Guardiola's reputation as one of the best coaches in the world.

Why did Guardiola refuse to sign Messi?

Despite Messi's desire to join his former boss in the Premier League, the Spanish tactician opposed the move.

According to Catalan sports journalist Marti Perarnau in his biography, God Save Pep, the gaffer decided against bringing the legendary playmaker to the Etihad Stadium, per Sportkseeda.

The two reportedly met at Guardiola's residence to discuss the potential transfer.

However, the 53-year-old turned down his 'beloved' football son, citing concerns that the Premier League would be too challenging for Messi, who was 33 at the time.

The 2022 World Cup winner rejected Pep's claims of the EPL being 'challenging', but it did little in the grand scheme of events, per The Express Tribune.

The aftermath of the failed Man City transfer

Unable to secure a move to Manchester City, Messi eventually joined PSG in 2021, leaving Barcelona with a heavy heart.

The Catalan giants were in severe financial difficulty due to the COVID-19 pandemic and poor financial management, leading to Messi's emotional departure.

Messi's current status

After a two-year spell in Paris that ended tumultuously, Messi currently plays for Inter Miami in Major League Soccer.

Despite his inability to play in perhaps the toughest league in the sport, Messi's legacy as one of the greatest footballers of all time remains intact.

Inter Miami honour Lionel Messi

In a previous publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Lionel Messi returned to Inter Miami's home game for the second time since winning the 2024 Copa America and received a special celebration before the match.

A video on social media showed the club making special arrangements to honour Messi as the most decorated footballer.

