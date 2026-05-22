Pep Guardiola confirms he will take a break from football management after leaving Manchester City this summer

Guardiola admits his decision to quit City was a long-term process as he calls for “new energy” at the club after 10 years

The legendary coach has disclosed what he will do next when he finally leave the Etihad Stadium

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Pep Guardiola has confirmed he will take a break from management once his time at Manchester City comes to an end this summer.

The club officially announced on Friday, May 22, 2026, that the long-serving manager will step down after a remarkable spell in charge at the Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola confirms his next move after his Manchester City exit. Image credit: Man City

Source: Getty Images

City’s upcoming Premier League clash against Aston Villa will be Guardiola’s 593rd and final match as manager, bringing an end to a hugely successful 10-year era in Manchester.

Guardiola confirms his next move

Speaking ahead of the game, the 55-year-old admitted he has no intention of rushing back into coaching.

Pep Guardiola explained that he plans to rest and step away from the demands of football management for some time after leaving City.

The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss revealed that his departure was not a sudden decision, but something he had been considering for a while.

He also stressed that both he and the club felt the time was right for a fresh chapter and new energy within the squad.

Although leaving the dugout, Guardiola will remain connected to City Football Group as a global ambassador, as The Standard reported.

Source: YEN.com.gh