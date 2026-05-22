Guardiola Discloses Next plan After Confirming Manchester City Exit as Manager
- Pep Guardiola confirms he will take a break from football management after leaving Manchester City this summer
- Guardiola admits his decision to quit City was a long-term process as he calls for “new energy” at the club after 10 years
- The legendary coach has disclosed what he will do next when he finally leave the Etihad Stadium
Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!
Pep Guardiola has confirmed he will take a break from management once his time at Manchester City comes to an end this summer.
The club officially announced on Friday, May 22, 2026, that the long-serving manager will step down after a remarkable spell in charge at the Etihad Stadium.
City’s upcoming Premier League clash against Aston Villa will be Guardiola’s 593rd and final match as manager, bringing an end to a hugely successful 10-year era in Manchester.
Guardiola confirms his next move
Speaking ahead of the game, the 55-year-old admitted he has no intention of rushing back into coaching.
Pep Guardiola explained that he plans to rest and step away from the demands of football management for some time after leaving City.
The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss revealed that his departure was not a sudden decision, but something he had been considering for a while.
He also stressed that both he and the club felt the time was right for a fresh chapter and new energy within the squad.
Although leaving the dugout, Guardiola will remain connected to City Football Group as a global ambassador, as The Standard reported.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Gariba Raubil (Sports Editor) Gariba Raubil is a skilled sports writer and broadcaster with over 14 years of experience in sports journalism. He is a CAF and FIFA-accredited reporter and has been a member of the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) and the Sports Writers Association of Ghana since 2020. He has covered several international tournaments, including two All-Africa Games in 2015 and 2023. He also reported on the 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon, the 2018 Women’s AFCON, and the 2025 AFCON in Morocco. Email: gariba.raubil@yen.com.gh