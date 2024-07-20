Real Madrid duo Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham have been tipped as the favourites for the 2024 Ballon Award

Meanwhile, Spain's Euro 2024-winning midfielder, Rodri, is also forcing his way into the conversation

However, former Barcelona forward, Neymar Jr., is convinced "no one" merits the prize better than his Brazilian compatriot

Brazil and Al-Hilal superstar Neymar Junior has publicly backed his compatriot, Vinicius Junior, for the 2024 Ballon d'Or award, asserting that "no one" deserves the prestigious accolade more than him.

The former Barcelona forward praised Vinicius for his exceptional performance over the past season, which saw the zippy winger play a crucial role in Real Madrid's success in La Liga and the UEFA Champions League.

Neymar backs Vinicius to win Ballon d'Or

Neymar emphasised Vini's significant contribution and resilience, highlighting his stellar club campaign.

"I love Vini. He had a great season and truly embodied 'jogo bonito.' I'll definitely be rooting for him to win the Ballon d'Or," Neymar said in an interview with Band Sports, as cited by Tribuna.

According to Transfermarkt, the 23-year-old was involved in 35 goals, scoring 24 and providing 11 assists across 39 appearances in all competitions during the 2023-24 season.

Despite an injury setback early in the season, he returned to form and was instrumental in driving Carlo Ancelotti's men to success.

While Vini Jr. excelled at club level, he faced challenges replicating his form with Brazil, as the Selecao exited the Copa America at the quarter-final stage.

However, Neymar believes this does not overshadow his compatriot's deservingness of the Ballon d'Or.

"There’s no one else who deserves it more. He’s a fighter who has overcome a lot and exceeded all expectations and criticisms.

"He’s grown into a great player and an idol for many Brazilians," the 32-year-old added.

Who are Vinicius Junior's rivals for the 2024 Ballon d'Or?

Vinicius Junior will face tough competition for the 2024 Ballon d'Or prize despite Neymar's endorsement.

Key contenders include his Real Madrid teammate Jude Bellingham and Spain's Rodri.

Rodri, in particular, has gained attention after being named the Player of the Tournament at the Euros, where he played a pivotal role in Spain's victory.

Additionally, Lautaro Martinez, who had an outstanding season with Inter Milan and won the Copa America, is also considered a strong candidate.

How does Ballon d'Or voting work?

With various names being considered for the Golden Ball Award, YEN.com.gh explains the voting process.

It starts with the editors of France Football revealing a list of 30 nominees for each main category.

This year's nominees will be announced on September 4, and the main ceremony will take place on October 28.

