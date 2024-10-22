Talented Ghanaian forward Ibrahim Osman has been named in the Dutch Eredivisie Team of the Week

The Ghana international produced a Man of the Match performance as Feyenoord thrashed Go Ahead Eagles on Saturday

Osman, who missed Ghana's AFCON qualifiers against Sudan, is currently on loan at the Dutch Eredivisie giants

Ghanaian forward Ibrahim Osman scored full marks following an outstanding performance for Dutch giants Feyenoord in the Eredivisie.

The 19-year-old scored and delivered a brace of assists in Feyenoord's 5-1 win over Go Ahead Eagles on Saturday, October 19, 2024.

Osman, who is on loan at the Dutch club, has been in fine form, starting the last three matches for Feyenoord.

Ibrahim Osman scores full rating and makes Eredivisie Team of the Week. Photo: ProShots/Icon Sport.

Source: Getty Images

His performance against Go Ahead Eagles scored him a rating of 10 out of 10 by sports statistic firm, WhoScored, who are responsible for the Team of the Week in Europe.

The Ghana international was sent on loan by parent club Brighton and Hove Albion for regular game time.

Osman has travelled with his teammates to Portugal for the UEFA Champions League game against Benfica.

Osman settles in the Netherlands

Despite taking time to complete his documentation, Osman wasted no time in settling in the Eredivisie.

The Right to Dream Academy graduate has made five appearances and scored a goal with two assists to his name, per Transfermarkt.

The highly-rated winger is expected to play a pivotal role in Feyenoord's campaign before returning to England next summer.

Just like Yankuba Minteh, who has become a regular at Brighton, Osman could be handed his chance the the Amex Park when he returns next season.

Osman missed Ghana's Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in October due to a knock.

Osman joins Feyenoord on loan

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Black Stars forward Ibrahim Osman has made a move to the Dutch Eredivisie to join giants Feyenoord.

The 19-year-old inked a deal to join the former Dutch champions on a season-long loan from English Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion.

Osman, who signed for the Seagulls in the summer transfer window, participated in pre-season with Brighton but leaves for Feyenoord to continue his development.

Source: YEN.com.gh