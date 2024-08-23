Charles Asampong Taylor has shared his view on Mohammed Kudus and Vinicius Jr

The ex-Ghana international believes the West Ham star is a better football that the Brazilian

Vinicius Jr is one of the players tipped to win the 2024 Ballon d'Or after his success with Real Madrid

Former Ghana midfielder Charles Asampong Taylor insists West Ham's Mohammed Kudus is a far better player than Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr.

Both players had an outstanding campaign last season with the Brazilian leading Los Blancos to La Liga and UEFA Champions League triumph while Kudus ended the season trophyless.

Despite Vini Jr's achievement, Charles Taylor, who played for Ghanaian giants Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko, picked the Hammers star over the Brazilian.

Mohammed Kudus and Vinicius Jr playing for West Ham and Real Madrid respectively. Photo: David Ramos/ Richard Pelham.

Source: Getty Images

"Kudus is a better player than Vinicius Jr," he told Angel TV. "If Kudus was a player of Real Madrid he would have been ahead of Vinicius Jr," he added.

"We as Ghanaians don't have faith in our players and because we don't have good pitches we don't see the best of our players but we all know what he has done with West Ham. It's all about confidence and good pitches.

"I reiterate if Kudus was at Madrid, they would raise him beyond Vini's standard. Truth be told if Kudus is holding the ball from the middle it will be difficult to take the ball away from him. Kudus is way better than Vinicius."

Last season, Kudus netted 14 goals and delivered six goals across all competitions for West Ham, per Transfermarkt.

Vinicius Jr tipped favourite to win Ballon d'Or

Despite having a poor Copa del Rey, Vinicius Jr has been tipped as favourite for the Ballon d'Or.

The Brazilian forward was Real Madrid's best player last season, scoring in crucial games, including in the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League.

He also scored in the final and delivered an assist in the UEFA Super Cup against Atalanta.

Kudus thrills fans in EPL opener

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus set the internet ablaze with a lovely piece of skill during West Ham United's league opener against Aston Villa at the London Olympic Stadium.

The Hammers suffered defeat in their opening game of the season at home after Jhon Duran scored late to secure all three points for the visitors.

Aston Villa got off to a bright start after summer signing Amadou Onana opened the scoring just four minutes into the match, connecting to a Youri Tielemans assist.

