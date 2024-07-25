Premier League giants Manchester United are reportedly targeting ex-Chelsea star on free transfer to solve problem position

The Red Devils are seeking a left-back as Luke Shaw only returned from injury only in the later stages of England's campaign

United's other option, Tyrell Malacia, has been excluded from Erik ten Hag's pre-season tour in the United States

Manchester United are reportedly considering a move for former Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso.

With Luke Shaw only expected to return from injury towards the end of England's Euro 2024 campaign and Tyrell Malacia still recovering from knee surgery, United need additional cover at left-back.

Last season, United used several players in that position, including Victor Lindelof, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Diogo Dalot, and Sofyan Amrabat.

The club is looking for budget-friendly options to strengthen the left-back position before the Premier League season begins.

According to The Mirror, Alonso is on United's shortlist, along with Feyenoord's David Hancko and Crystal Palace's Tyrick Mitchell, who has just one year left on his contract.

Alonso, available on a free transfer after his contract with Barcelona expired in June, is the most cost-effective option.

The 33-year-old defender, who spent six seasons at Chelsea and won six major trophies, has not yet decided on his next move but mentioned that news will come soon.

United have also discussed a potential deal with David Hancko and Bayern Munich defender Noussair Mazraoui.

While primarily a right-back, Mazraoui can also cover the left flank. Bayern is willing to sell Mazraoui and is seeking a transfer fee of €25 million (£21 million).

YEN.com.gh also reported that Manchester United plans to sell several senior players this summer to raise funds for new acquisitions.

The club has already sold Mason Greenwood, Willy Kambwala, and Alvaro Fernandez for significant amounts, with Donny van de Beek also leaving.

Additionally, the Glazers are reportedly open to selling Lindelof and Wan-Bissaka and are considering offers for Maguire, McTominay, Eriksen, and Casemiro.

