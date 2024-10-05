Roberto Carlos has made his stance clear on who truly deserves the crown of the greatest footballer of all time

The Real Madrid icon's choice is not different from other legendary names to have snubbed both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in the GOAT debate

Messi and Ronaldo have dominated the football scene for years, sharing 13 Ballon d'Or titles between them

Roberto Carlos has reignited the age-old debate about football's greatest player, firmly stating that Ronaldo Nazario is the best of all time, surpassing both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

While many fans acknowledge that the 'original' Ronaldo had the potential to be the greatest, most believe Messi and Cristiano have now eclipsed him, partly due to a bit of good fortune.

Roberto Carlos has reignited the debate about football's greatest player, firmly stating that neither Lionel Messi nor Cristiano Ronaldo is his GOAT. Photos: Chris Brunskill/Nicolò Campo.

But Carlos doesn't share that view. Widely regarded as one of the best left-backs ever, Carlos is no stranger to recognizing top talent.

Roberto Carlos names his football GOAT

In his opinion, the 'Brazilian' Ronaldo stands alone as the greatest.

Speaking at the Heineken Legends Challenge back in 2020, Carlos told Goal:

"Ronaldo was exceptional in training. He was the best. There will never be another 'Fenomeno.' Not Neymar, Cristiano, or Messi – Ronaldo was one of a kind.

"In our era, scoring goals was tougher. The game was more physical, and forwards weren't as protected. But Ronaldo could do it all."

Some might think Carlos is biased toward his former Brazil and Real Madrid teammates, but even selecting Cristiano could be seen as favouritism.

Though it's debatable whether scoring was harder in Carlos' era, it's difficult to dispute his point, considering he was part of that generation.

Injuries may have prevented Ronaldo from surpassing both Messi and Cristiano, but they haven't kept him from remaining a key figure in the conversation about football's greatest.

Ronaldo's teammates who rate Messi as the GOAT

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that opinions of past and present footballers regarding Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are often shaped by their loyalty to either player, whether as teammates at the club or national level.

Interestingly, however, some of Ronaldo's former teammates have openly expressed their belief that Messi is the superior footballer.

