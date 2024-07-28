Mohammed Kudus was on target for West Ham but they suffered a 3-1 defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers

The playmaker played 64 minutes before being substituted by Northern-Irish youngster Callum Marshall

Kudus has emerged as a target for Saudi Pro League clubs, including Al-Nassr and Al-Ittihad

Despite ongoing transfer speculation, Mohammed Kudus made a significant impact upon his return to club football, scoring a stunning goal with his weaker foot in a pre-season friendly against Wolves.

The 24-year-old reminded fans of just how good he is as a footballer with a beautifully executed low shot that beat Dan Bentley at his near post during the first half.

West Ham started well, but Wolves took the lead in the 18th minute with a goal from Matheus Cunha.

Kudus equalised in the 44th minute after a fluid move saw Danny Ings find him wide on the right.

In a video shared on social media, the Black Stars magician outpaced Rayan Aït-Nouri, evaded Toti, and fired an unstoppable right-foot shot into the net.

West Ham continued to dominate possession in the second half, but Wolves struck on the counter.

Rodrigo Gomes scored in the 72nd minute with a left-foot finish and added another goal six minutes later, heading in a perfectly placed cross from Pedro Lima to make it 3-1.

Kudus was substituted by Callum Marshall in the 64th minute.

Kudus recreates Messi and Yamal's iconic moment

Before the match, a particularly touching moment occurred when Kudus interacted with a fan and his child.

In the viral circulating on social media, Kudus approached the fans, who warmly greeted the 23-year-old.

One thrilled fan praised Kudus before the Right to Dream Academy graduate cradled the fan's baby, who was dressed in West Ham and Ghana colours.

The fan asked Kudus to recreate Messi's iconic moment with Lamine Yamal and "bless" the child.

In response, Kudus playfully "anointed" the baby with "more goals," echoing a similar photo of Messi and Yamal from 2007.

Kudus arrives in USA for pre-season

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Black Stars midfielder Kudus is gearing up for the upcoming season in England after joining West Ham United for early pre-season.

The 23-year-old, who is participating in his first pre-season with the Hammers, left Ghana early this month to reunite with his teammates.

The team travelled to Austria for the first part of the exercise, where they were engaged in two friendlies, including a game against Hungarian giants Ferencvaros.

