Cesc Fabregas has shed light on why newly promoted Serie A club Como signed Raphael Varane

The French defender left Manchester United earlier this summer after spending three years at Old Trafford

He was initially linked to Lionel Messi's Inter Miami and other clubs in the financially lucrative Saudi Pro League

Como's head coach Cesc Fabregas has praised former Manchester United defender Raphael Varane as 'special' while discussing the decision to bring the Frenchman to his side.

The newly promoted Serie A club secured Varane during the summer transfer window, gearing up for their first season in Italy's top division in 21 years.

Under the guidance of the former Chelsea, Arsenal, and Barcelona midfielder, the Lombardy-based club has been actively strengthening their squad for the 2024/25 season.

Alongside the signings of Italy international forward Andrea Belotti, Alberto Moreno, and former Liverpool goalkeeper Pepe Reina, Varane's acquisition stands out as a significant transfer coup.

According to SuperSport, the former France defender joins Como on an initial two-year contract with an option for another season after departing Man United as a free agent.

Why Fabregas' Como signed 'special' Varane

Explaining why his side signed Varane, Fabregas extolled the abilities of the 2018 World Cup winner while stressing the club's ambition.

“Raphael is a special player, and his signing is proof of our ambition for this club," he said, as quoted by United In Focus.

Fabregas added, "He is highly decorated, and the experience he brings [from] two of the best leagues in the world cannot be underestimated.

"I can’t wait to start working with him,” the 37-year-old concluded.

When will Raphael Varane make his Como debut?

Varane could make his debut for Como on Saturday, August 3, when his new club face Wolfsburg in a pre-season preparatory match.

Meanwhile, his new teammates will play on Monday, July 29, in another pre-season friendly against the reigning Saudi Pro League champions, Al-Hilal.

