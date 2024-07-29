Rayssa Leal preached about Jesus Christ at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris after winning a medal

The teenager bagged a bronze medal for Brazil in skateboarding three years after winning silver in Tokyo

Fans applauded Rayssa's gesture against the backdrop of the Paris Olympic Games Opening Ceremony's 'mockery' of Christianity

Brazilian skateboarder, Rayssa Leal, channelled her inner evangelist after clinching a bronze medal at the ongoing Summer Olympic Games in Paris.

The 16-year-old, who became her country's youngest-ever Olympic medallist at age 13 in Tokyo 2020, continued from where she left off in the French capital.

Brazilian skateboarder, Rayssa Leal, preached about Jesus Christ after winning a bronze medal at Paris 2024. Photos by Lars Baron and Wagner Meier.

While she was unable to match her heroics from three years ago or improve on her laurel, Leal's gesture after winning a bronze medal in Paris caught the eye of many.

Brazilian skateboarder preaches Jesus Christ at Paris 2024

In a video circulating on social media and seen by YEN.com.gh, the Maranhao-born athlete used her platform to share her faith in Jesus Christ.

She delivered her message at the Paris Olympics using sign language, quoting John 14:6: "Jesus is the way, the truth, and the life."

Despite the Summer Olympics' prohibition on religious symbols, Leal remained steadfast in sharing her message about Christ through sign language.

Digital Consultant Sachin Jose, a devout Catholic, highlighted this courageous act.

Christians outraged by Last Supper parody at Paris 2024

Raysa's gesture came in the wake of the Paris 2024 organizing committee's apology to Catholics and other Christian groups.

The Christian community was outraged by a scene during the opening ceremony that depicted Leonardo da Vinci’s The Last Supper with drag queens, a transgender model, and a singer dressed as the Greek god of wine.

Paris 2024 organisers apologise to Christians

Paris 2024 spokesperson Anne Descamps addressed the controversy, saying, as quoted by the Guardian.

“Clearly, there was never an intention to show disrespect to any religious group.

"The opening ceremony aimed to celebrate community tolerance. We believe this ambition was achieved. If people have taken any offence, we are truly sorry.”

How fans reacted to Raysa Leal's message

@anezka81 wrote:

"Congratulations to the parents! Wonderful young woman, they have raised ❤️"

@Stalz8 added:

"A 16-year-old being a bigger adult than actual adults. Props!!!"

@_UTDPerry stressed:

"Jesus is the way. There is no other way 🙏"

@Pushpamastwal concluded:

"Super girl, all blessing to her."

Mystery characterises Paris 2024 Opening Ceremony

YEN.com.gh also reported that two mysterious figures emerged: one carrying the torch and another the Olympic flag.

The torchbearer passed through Paris landmarks, including the Louvre, before handing it to Zinedine Zidane.

A rider in an Assassin's Creed-like outfit delivered the Olympic flag on a metal horse to the Trocadero.

