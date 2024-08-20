A 16-year-old Ghanaian artist gifted gospel singer Kirk Franklin a pencil portrait during the Kingdom Live World Tour in Accra

The US legend praised the young artist, showcasing the portrait on Twitter and insisting on paying for it despite it being a gift

The video has since gone viral, earning Jefferson widespread applause for his talent and Kirk Franklin for his kind reaction

A young Ghanaian artist gave American gospel singer Kirk Franklin a pencil portrait as a gift.

16-year-old Jefferson created pencil portraits of every artist who performed at the Kingdom Live World Tour on August 18, 2024, at the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC) Christ Temple East.

Kirk Franklin pays for a portrait by a young Ghanaian while on Kingdom Live World. Photo credit: @kirkfranklin

Kirk Franklin and the Maverick City Music brought their Kingdom Live World Tour to Accra.

Other Ghanaian artists who ministered at the event were Luigi Maclean, Joe Mettle, and Team Eternity.

Kirk reacts to portrait by young Ghanaian

In a video shared by Kirk Franklin on Twitter, he praised Jefferson, the young artiste, while holding up the portrait for everyone to see.

The gospel legend also said he would pay for the piece even though it was meant to be free.

"This young man, during the concert, while the concert's going, he's doing just like pencil art of every artiste. He gave this to me for free, but I gotta pay him. This is too crazy. Beautiful. Look at this; he got the big nose and everything. Thank you, Ghana. I love you," he said.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians comment on Kirk’s portrait

The video has gone viral, and several social media users applaud Jefferson for his talent and Kirk Franklin for his appreciation. YEN.com.gh collated some reactions below:

