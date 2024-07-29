Former Chelsea defender, William Gallas, has hit out at the club's recruitment policy in the transfer market

Gallas's critique highlights the ongoing debate over Chelsea's transfer choices as they prepare for the new season

Meanwhile, the Blues are looking to ship out up to 12 players while also looking to bolster the current squad

Former Chelsea star, William Gallas, has voiced his dissatisfaction with the club's recruitment efforts as the Blues aim to strengthen their squad for the 2024/25 season.

The Stamford Bridge outfit has brought in a blend of youth and experience this summer.

Chelsea's summer signings so far

Enzo Maresca's charges have bolstered their squad with several new additions, including Tosin Adarabioyo from Fulham and Marc Guiu from FC Barcelona.

They also signed Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall from Leicester City and several academy prospects.

Omari Kellyman, an 18-year-old attacking midfielder from Aston Villa, and promising youngster Estevao Willian from Palmeiras, who will join next summer, further highlight their focus on nurturing young talent.

Chelsea still keen on bolstering squad

Despite these acquisitions, Maresca is still keen to strengthen the squad, particularly in the goalkeeping department.

Filip Jorgensen, the 22-year-old Villarreal goalkeeper, has emerged as a potential transfer target.

According to transfer market expert Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea has already agreed to personal terms with Jorgensen.

Why ex-Chelsea star slammed club's recruitment team

However, not everyone is on board with this decision.

William Gallas, who made 225 appearances for Chelsea, per Transfermarkt, is notably unimpressed with the club's recruitment strategy.

The former French international has openly criticised the team's efforts to bring Jorgensen to Stamford Bridge.

“Hold on, hold on. You’re telling me that Chelsea wants to strengthen their squad with another goalkeeper to provide competition for Robert Sanchez.

"So that means they don’t think what they have in the club is good enough,” Gallas told GZ via Daily Post.

“That must mean that they don’t rate Djordje Petrovic or Kepa. If that is true, then Chelsea’s recruitment team has failed.”

Chelsea to offload 12 players before season starts

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh also reported that Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca hinted at potential player departures.

The club's management is contemplating offloading up to 12 players before the season starts.

