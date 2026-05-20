Chelsea could be in line for a significant financial windfall after Arsenal were confirmed as the 2025/26 Premier League champions

The Gunners ended their 22-year wait for the title after Manchester City dropped points against Bournemouth on May 19

This will not be the first time the Blues have benefited from another club's triumph in a major competition

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Arsenal’s long-awaited Premier League triumph has not only ended a 22-year drought but also opened the door for Chelsea to quietly benefit financially from the success of their London rivals.

The title was confirmed on Tuesday, May 19, after Manchester City were held to a 1-1 draw by AFC Bournemouth.

How Arsenal’s Premier League Triumph Could Earn Chelsea Extra Millions. Photos by Catherine Ivill - AMA and Chris Lee - Chelsea FC.

Source: Getty Images

That result left Pep Guardiola’s side four points behind with just one match remaining, making Arsenal unreachable at the top.

While the Gunners celebrated wildly across North London, with supporters gathering outside the Emirates Stadium and club legend Ian Wright joining the scenes, the ripple effects of their success are now being felt elsewhere in the capital.

Chelsea, somewhat surprisingly, stands to gain extra income depending on how Arsenal’s season finishes.

How Chelsea could profit from Arsenal's EPL win

According to Chelsea Chronicles, the Blues are in line for performance-related payments tied to several former players now thriving at Arsenal.

Kai Havertz, Kepa Arrizabalaga and Noni Madueke are all part of the current Arsenal squad after being signed from Stamford Bridge in separate deals involving add-ons and conditional clauses.

Havertz moved in 2023 for £67.5 million, with £5 million linked to performance bonuses.

Madueke followed in 2025 in a deal worth £48.5 million plus £4 million in add-ons, as reported by BBC Sport.

Kepa, meanwhile, joined Arsenal permanently after the Gunners activated a £5 million release clause, with reports in England suggesting an additional £3 million could be triggered if major trophies are secured.

If Arsenal complete a double-winning campaign, Chelsea could collect around £12 million in total add-ons connected to those transfers.

Ironically, it means Arsenal’s success could directly finance a small but significant bonus for their rivals.

Chelsea's financial status makes their potential earnings from Arsenal's Premier League triumph crucial after failing to qualify for Europe next season. Photo by Chris Lee - Chelsea FC.

Source: Getty Images

Chelsea's financial reality makes Arsenal's triumph important

Chelsea has benefited from similar clauses in the past, including payments linked to Eden Hazard’s achievements at Real Madrid. However, the tables turned when Havertz helped the Blues seal the Champions League in 2021.

However, the potential windfall arrives at a crucial time for the club’s finances.

Missing out on consistent European football has already strained revenue streams, especially after Chelsea reported a pre-tax loss of £262.4 million for the 2024/25 period — a Premier League record, according to ESPN.

Without UEFA competition income, the club faces tighter restrictions under the Premier League’s Squad Cost Ratio rules, which cap spending at 85% of revenue.

Why Arsenal can't lift EPL trophy yet

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Arsenal will not lift the Premier League trophy immediately despite already being confirmed champions.

League rules state that the trophy is usually presented during a club’s final home game if the title has already been secured before the season ends.

Source: YEN.com.gh