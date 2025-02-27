Details of Ghana's crucial 2026 World Cup qualifier against Chad next month have been revealed

The Black Stars are joint top of Group I and will fancy their chances of beating Les Sao when the two sides meet in March

Meanwhile, reports indicate that Thomas Partey and two other players are likely to boycott call-ups for the key clash

Ghana’s pursuit of a place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup continues next month with a pivotal fixture that could shape their qualification hopes.

After the disappointment of missing out on the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, the Black Stars are determined to make amends on the global stage.

Ghana will play against Les Sao of Chad in a crucial World Cup qualifier in March. Photo by Issouf Sanogo.

Every match from this point forward carries immense significance, with fans expecting nothing less than a commanding display.

Ghana vs Chad: Match details revealed

With the international break fast approaching, anticipation has been building around Ghana’s upcoming challenge.

Now, the long-awaited details have been finalised.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA), through FIFA, has confirmed the date, venue, and kickoff time for the crucial showdown against Chad, as noted by Ghanafa.org.

Date, time and venue confirmed

The fixture is set for Friday, March 21, 2025, with kickoff scheduled for 19:00 GMT at the Accra Sports Stadium.

This home advantage offers the Black Stars an opportunity to assert dominance and solidify their standing in the group.

What is Ghana’s position in the qualification race?

Currently second in Group I with nine points from four matches, Ghana sits level with Comoros but trails on goal difference.

Their journey to the United States of America, Mexico and Canada so far has been a mix of challenges and triumphs. A narrow 1-0 victory over Madagascar set the tone before a setback against Comoros momentarily halted momentum.

However, the four-time African champions responded emphatically, securing back-to-back wins against Mali and the Central African Republic in June last year.

Otto Addo's Black Stars aiming to rekindle support

With their AFCON 2025 absence still fresh, Otto Addo and his squad understand the importance of restoring faith among supporters.

A strong performance against Chad will not only boost their qualification hopes but also serve as a statement of intent.

Beyond this fixture, the Black Stars will swiftly turn their attention to another crucial encounter, facing Madagascar in Morocco on March 22, in what promises to be another key battle in their World Cup quest, per Ghanasoccerent.

A win in the two games will put Ghana in prime position to qualify for the Mundial.

Partey, 2 others expected to reject Black Stars call-up

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that three key Black Stars players are expected to reject call-ups for Ghana’s upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Arsenal’s Thomas Partey is reportedly prepared to boycott the team if Otto Addo remains head coach, per journalist Listowell Mensah.

The tension between Partey and Addo allegedly escalated after the midfielder was controversially omitted from Ghana’s squad for the 2025 AFCON qualifiers against Angola and Niger in November 2024.

