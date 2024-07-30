Argentine star, Enzo Fernandez, has reportedly smoked the peace pipe with his Chelsea clubmates

The embattled midfielder became public enemy No.1 after filming himself singing a racist song

To demonstrate his remorse, Enzo has pledged to make a donation to an anti-discrimination charity

Enzo Fernandez made amends with his Chelsea teammates upon his return to the club's pre-season training base.

The former Benfica star had been accused of promoting "uninhibited racism" by teammate Wesley Fofana after live-streaming a racially offensive song from Argentina's team bus following their Copa America final victory over Colombia.

Enzo Fernandez has reportedly issued a face-to-face apology to his Chelsea teammates.

This incident led several Chelsea players to unfollow Fernandez on the photo-sharing App Instagram.

Enzo Fernandez personally apologises to Chelsea colleagues

According to Sky Sports' Kaveh Solhekol, Enzo issued a heartfelt, face-to-face apology to his teammates upon rejoining the squad after his extended break.

This direct and personal approach was a significant step in addressing the controversy that had clouded the team's preparation for a new era under head coach Enzo Maresca.

Chelsea captain Reece James and Axel Disasi were believed to have played crucial roles in mediating the situation.

In addition to his apology, the 23-year-old has offered to donate money to an anti-discrimination charity, with Chelsea matching his contribution through the club’s foundation.

The Stamford Bridge outfit has been impressed with Fernandez's behaviour since his return and has agreed to match his donation, reinforcing their commitment to combating racism.

What's next for Enzo Fernandez after the apology?

Meanwhile, Goal reports that Fernandez completed his first training session with the Blues on Monday, July 29, during their pre-season tour of the United States.

He is expected to play some minutes when Chelsea faces Mexican team Club America in Atlanta on Wednesday evening.

Matches against Manchester City and Real Madrid will follow in Columbus and Charlotte, respectively, as the Blues look to fine-tune their preparations for the 2024/25 season.

Chelsea legend sends message to Enzo Fernandez

In a related publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Chelsea legend, John Mikel Obi, has shared an important message with Argentine midfielder Enzo Fernandez ahead of the upcoming season.

Mikel acknowledged the excitement of victory but emphasized that Enzo's actions were wrong.

