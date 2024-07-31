Carlo Ancelotti appears to have approved of Antonio Rudiger's no-nonsense tackle on Endrick Felipe in training

The Italian tactician, who believes there was nothing wrong with the tackle, wants the same treatment given to Kylian Mbappe

Mbappe is expected to link up with Rudiger and his other Real Madrid teammates at training from August 7

Real Madrid manager, Carlo Ancelotti, has weighed in on Antonio Rudiger's intense tackle on newcomer Endrick Felipe.

The hard-hitting defender gave Endrick a harsh welcome during the latter's first training session with his new teammates after his transfer from Palmeiras.

Kylian Mbappe could face a rough treatment from Antonio Rudiger in his first training session as a Real Madrid player. Photos by DeFodi Images and Soccrates Images.

Source: Getty Images

The crunching challenge left the young Brazilian floored, prompting Rudiger to raise his hands, indicating he meant no harm, as noted by Madrid Universal.

This moment quickly caught the eye of fans, especially on social media, where many admired Rudiger's strong stance toward the new signing.

Carlo Ancelotti addresses Rudiger's rough tackle on Endrick

Ahead of their pre-season match against AC Milan, Ancelotti was asked about the 'tough' tackle on the teenage sensation.

The seasoned Italian coach downplayed any concerns, implying Rudiger's actions were harmless and just part of the game.

Adding a hint of humour, Ancelotti suggested that Rudiger's no-nonsense approach might also be in store for a marquee signing, Kylian Mbappe.

"Reports of an issue with Rudiger and Endrick? Nothing happened. Rudiger just welcomed Endrick [smiles]," the 65-year-old said, as quoted by Madrid Zone.

"He will do the same when Mbappé comes. Antonio is a great guy."

When will Kylian Mbappe join Real Madrid teammates?

Mbappe will join his new teammates on August 7, missing Madrid's pre-season tour in the United States.

However, Los Blancos fans can look forward to seeing their latest star in action in the UEFA Super Cup on August 14.

If everything goes according to plan, the French captain could potentially secure his first trophy with Real Madrid in the highly anticipated clash against Atalanta.

Mbappe backed to win trophies at Madrid

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that Kylian Mbappe received enthusiastic support from Thibaut Courtois, who believes the superstar will help the club win "a lot of trophies."

Courtois views Mbappe as a significant asset for Carlo Ancelotti's squad, emphasizing how his presence could elevate the team.

The former Chelsea goalkeeper is confident that Mbappe will secure numerous trophies, score many goals, and lead the team to a successful season.

