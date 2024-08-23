Ex-Barcelona star Rivaldo has stated that Rodrygo is on the same level as Vinicius Junior, Jude Bellingham, and Kylian Mbappe

Rodrygo stirred up controversy with a WhatsApp message implying that he deserves more recognition after scoring on Sunday

The Brazilian was upset about the rise of the 'BMV' acronym—referring to Bellingham, Mbappe, and Vinicius, since it excludes him

Barcelona legend Rivaldo has defended Real Madrid forward Rodrygo de Goes after the 23-year-old's recent outburst on his WhatsApp channel.

Rodrygo seems to be upset about the rise of the 'BMV' acronym—referring to Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappe, and Vinicius Junior—since it excludes him.

Los Blancos have formed yet another star-studded attacking lineup, with World Cup winner Mbappe being the latest 'Galactico' to join the squad at Santiago Bernabeu.

The La Liga champions began their title defence with a 1-1 draw last Sunday, marking the Frenchman's long-awaited league debut for Carlo Ancelotti's side.

Despite Rodrygo's impressive opening goal, the star-studded quartet struggled to find their rhythm, with Bellingham seen delivering a stern message to his teammates at halftime.

After the match, the Brazil international stirred up controversy with a WhatsApp message implying that he deserved more recognition.

The message, which was later deleted, stated Rodrygo's frustration with the Spanish media's creation of a new 'BMV' acronym for Bellingham, Mbappe, and Vinicius, leaving him out.

Although the club has addressed the incident with Rodrygo, his fellow Brazilian Rivaldo believes his frustration is understandable

"He has plenty of reasons to complain given the tone, and how the press only talk about Mbappe, Bellingham and Vinicius. Rodrygo is a very important player at Real Madrid and should not be left behind by any of his teammates", as per an interview with Betfair.

"Rodrygo is at the same level as Mbappe, Bellingham or Vinicius. He's been making the difference at Real Madrid for years."

What's next for Rodrygo's Real Madrid

Attention will now turn to how Ancelotti handles the situation, as preseason concerns about an imbalanced squad seem increasingly valid while he aims to defend both the La Liga and UEFA Champions League titles.

Real Madrid's next challenge is their first home game of the season against Real Valladolid on August 25.

Source: YEN.com.gh