Ghanaian giants Accra Hearts of Oak have made a huge leap in infrastructural development following the handing over of the newly-built commercial centre to the club.

The giant edifice located in Accra will house the club's administrative and commercial activities as part of its mission to transform Hearts of Oak into a modern-day team.

The Phobians have struggled on the pitch in recent years but the club has seen massive development off the pitch, and this comes a year after the team moved to its training centre, the Kpobiman complex.

Accra Hearts of Oak opened a new commercial centre in Accra.

Source: Facebook

In photos shared on social media, majority shareholder Togbe Afede XIV, Board Member Vincent Sowah Odotei and other high-ranking officials of the club were at the facility for the unveiling of their new commercial centre.

Meanwhile, the players of the club have started pre-season at the club's Kpobiman Complex as preparations intensify ahead of the start of the new season.

Hearts of Oak are hoping to reclaim the title they won in 2021 after a disastrous campaign last season.

Togbe Afede committed to develop Hearts

The majority shareholder of the club, His Royal Highness Togbe Afede has disclosed his desire to develop the former African champions into one of the best on the continent.

He said, as quoted by Ghana Soccernet:

"This is a demonstration of our commitment to building an infrastructural base for Accra Hearts of Oak.

"These infrastructural enhancements, including ongoing works at Kpobiman, are integral to our strategic plans of positioning Accra Hearts of Oak at a competitive level within the football landscape globally."

The Phobians will begin the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season with a game against Basake Holy Stars.

