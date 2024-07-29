Ghanaian midfielder Alfred Joseph Duncan has completed his move to Venezia in Italy

Former Black Stars midfielder, Alfred Duncan has joined Italian outfit Venezia FC in the summer transfer window.

The 31-year-old signed a two-year deal to join the Serie A side from rivals Fiorentina.

Duncan, who started his career at Inter Milan, has enormous experience in the Italian topflight league, having previously played for Sassuolo and Sampdoria.

Alfred Duncan in action for Serie A side Sassuolo against Juventus in 2019.

Duncan expressed excitement after completing the move, claiming he was enticed by the project.

He told the club's official website:

“I chose to come to Venezia FC because of the project that was presented to me by the club and the coach and I am really proud to be part of it. In past years I have been shown how it is never easy to play at the Penzo because of the energy of the fans. That’s why I ask to all of them to always support us because we will give everything to get to the goal.”

The former Inter Milan player made ten appearances for the Black Stars before deciding to retire from the national team in 2021, per Transfermarkt.

Duncan joins new teammates for pre-season

The Ghanaian player joined his new teammates for preparations after sealing his move to Venezia.

Duncan will train with the club for the next three weeks before the resumption of the 2024/25 Italian season.

The experienced midfielder has made over 300 Serie A appearances and he is expected to play a huge role for the club in the upcoming campaign.

