Legendary Ghanaian midfielder Michael Essien stunned fans with his latest looks after getting a fresh haircut

The former midfield powerhouse usually wears a full beard but opted for a clean shave

Meanwhile, Essien continues to work in the football landscape as a coach after retiring in July 2018

Former Ghanaian international Michael Essien has given fans a glimpse of his fresh new appearance, turning heads on social media with a bold new haircut.

Known for his reserved personality and media-shy nature, the retired Black Stars midfielder is slowly opening up and sharing more about his private life with his followers.

Ex-Ghana international Michael Essien showcased his fresh and young looks with his new haircut. Photo credit: @MichaelEssien/X.

Essien looks fresh and young in new haircut

In a recent post that has gone viral, Essien showcased a youthful look, surprising fans with a clean shave and a stylish new trim.

The 42-year-old, who is typically seen sporting a fuller beard, now appears significantly younger, which has captivated social media users.

Fans react to Essien’s new looks

Essien’s new appearance has sparked a wave of admiration online.

@FelixAnief60000 couldn’t help but praise his looks, commenting:

"Look good, one of Ghana's best."

Meanwhile, @brymoabe humorously pointed out his hairline, saying:

"See forehead 😂"

@VonDalibor joined the fun with a similar observation:

"Massive hairline."

The former Chelsea and Olympique Lyon midfield maestro rejuvenated look has left fans in awe, and his transformation is making waves across social media.

What’s Michael Essien doing now?

Since hanging up his boots, Essien has made strides in coaching.

He earned his UEFA License coaching certificate and is now an assistant coach at FC Nordsjaelland, where he plays a crucial role in shaping the next generation of football talent, per Besoccer.

Interestingly, Essien revealed that he turned down an offer to join Otto Addo’s backroom staff for the Black Stars, Ghana’s senior national team.

The Bison's playing career was nothing short of illustrious. He won two Premier League titles with Chelsea, along with the coveted 2012 UEFA Champions League trophy.

He also claimed two Ligue 1 titles with Olympique Lyon and helped Ghana to a runners-up finish at the 2010 Africa Cup of Nations.

His career also saw him play for top clubs like Real Madrid and AC Milan, and his last professional season was spent in Azerbaijan before he officially retired.

Despite stepping away from playing, Essien’s influence continues to shape the football world, and his recent social media post serves as a reminder of his lasting impact both on and off the pitch.

Ghanaian coach speaks about Essien's generosity

YEN.com.gh reported that former Bechem United and Great Olympics coach Bismark Kobby Mensah shared the generous gesture of Michael Essien, who financed his coaching career in England.

Essien, now an assistant coach at FC Nordsjaelland, had played alongside Kobby Mensah at the U17 level, and his support helped the Ghanaian trainer advance in his coaching journey.

