Toni Kroos has questioned the voting process for the Ballon d'Or, the most coveted football award among players

The German was at the launch of 'The Icon League,' his German version of the Kings League, when he was asked how he would vote for the tournament's MVP

The former Real Madrid midfielder responded with a dig at the organisers of the Ballon d'Or and their voting process

Toni Kroos has reignited the debate over Lionel Messi's latest Ballon d'Or win for the 2022/23 season, which followed his World Cup triumph with Argentina.

Messi overcame competition from Manchester City's Erling Haaland, former Paris Saint-Germain teammate Kylian Mbappé, and 26 other nominees to claim the Ballon d'Or.

The 37-year-old regained the award from France's Karim Benzema, adding it to his previous victories in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019, and 2021.

At the launch of The Icon League, co-owner Toni Kroos unexpectedly criticised Lionel Messi's recent Ballon d'Or victory. Photo: Ralf Ibing.

But Kroos suggested that Messi's selection as the world's best player was unfair.

This controversy emerged during "The Icon League" event, a German adaptation of the "Kings League."

During the event, the former Real Madrid maestro and the host discussed how the tournament's best player would be chosen, noting that decisions would be made by the community and presidents.

The ex-Germany international interjected with a joke, saying, "or I decide," which elicited laughter from the audience.

Kroos' remark could be interpreted as a subtle critique of the Ballon d'Or organisers and their selection process.

Once the laughter died down, the host commented, "It certainly won’t be like the Ballon d'Or, that’s for sure," to which Kroos responded, "No, here the deserving one will win."

This intensified the debate, implying that Kroos questioned the fairness of the Ballon d'Or award.

His comments are anticipated to stir division, with some supporting his perspective and others defending Messi's merit.

Messi named in Copa América Team of the Tournament

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Messi is among the five Argentina players selected for Conmebol's 2024 Copa América team of the tournament, announced more than two weeks after the event concluded.

Even though Messi netted only once and provided one assist across five games, he earned a spot in the best XI.

