Asante Kotoko's Kwame Opoku continued his blistering form, netting twice in a commanding 4-1 victory over Vision FC in the Ghana Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

The Porcupine Warriors, led by the prolific striker, showcased their attacking prowess to extend their impressive run of form under Prosper Narteh Ogum.

Kwame Opoku powers Porcupine Warriors to victory

Having rejoined the club in January, Opoku has quickly rediscovered his scoring touch, finding the net in each of his last two outings.

The 25-year-old wasted no time making an impact, breaking the deadlock just eight minutes into the encounter with a poacher's finish.

His clinical finishing added another chapter to his remarkable return.

Despite the bright start, Kotoko faced an early setback when Nana Kwesi drew the visitors level 14 minutes later.

Undeterred, the home side responded emphatically with a three-goal blitz in just 12 minutes.

Amidu Acquah restored the lead with a towering header, followed by Opoku completing his brace with a composed finish.

Saaka Dauda rounded off a dominant first half, firing home on the stroke of halftime to put the result beyond doubt.

Kotoko’s offensive display highlighted their ability to exploit defensive frailties with precision.

Prosper Narteh Ogum's tactical adjustments ensured the midfield dictated play, creating spaces for the forwards to thrive.

Vision FC struggled to cope with the intensity, allowing Kotoko to assert complete control before the break.

Although the second half didn’t produce further goals, the Porcupine Warriors managed the game expertly to secure their fourth victory in five matches.

The result sees them climb to 31 points after 17 rounds, trailing Nations FC by just a single point and sitting two shy of leaders Bibiani Gold Stars.

Looking ahead

With their confidence soaring, Kotoko now turn their attention to a home clash against relegation-threatened Karela United at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

For Kwame Opoku, his red-hot form remains key as the team aims to maintain their push for the summit of the league standings.

The striker’s sharpness in front of goal, combined with the team's fluidity, could prove pivotal in their quest for glory.

