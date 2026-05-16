Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr came up just short and finished as continental runners-up this Saturday (16).

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Playing at home, the Saudi side lost the AFC Champions League Two final to Japan’s Gamba Osaka, 1-0.

Compared with other continents, the competition would be equivalent to the Europa League in Uefa or the Copa Sudamericana in Conmebol.

Deniz Hümmet scored the only goal of the final in the 30th minute of the first half.

Cristiano Ronaldo tried, but failed to score in the match. The Portuguese star had five shots and missed the target with all of them.

It could have been two, but it ended up being none

Saturday could have been doubly glorious for Al-Nassr. In addition to the continental final, the club was also hoping to secure the Saudi league title.

To do that, it needed Al-Hilal to slip up, as they also took the field this Saturday.

But the league’s runner-up won, pushing the title race to the final round.

Al-Nassr top the table with a two-point lead and will face Damac in their final match of the competition, a team coached by Fábio Carille and fighting against relegation.

So far, Cristiano Ronaldo’s only title in Saudi football is the 2023 Arab Club Champions Cup.

Source: YEN.com.gh