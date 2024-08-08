Ghanaian midfielder Gideon Kodua has opened up on getting first team football at West Ham

The teenager was part of the London club's trip to the United States for pre-season camping

Kodua, who won the Youth FA Cup with West Ham, is hoping for a breakout campaign

Talented Ghanaian youngster, Gideon Kodua tasted his first senior pre-season with West Ham United after travelling with the team to the United States.

Kodua was part of new manager Julen Lopetegui's team for the tour of the United States, making appearances in the games against Wolverhampton Wanderers and Crystal Palace.

The Youth FA Cup-winning captain impressed the Spanish gaffer in Tampa, Florida, and hopes to be part of the first team in the upcoming season.

Born to Ghanaian parents in England, Kodua has spent most of his youth career with the Hammers.

He told West Ham United TV:

“It’s been a really good experience,” he confirmed. “We’ve had a new gaffer come in, so it was always going to be a challenge learning the new tactics he wants us to play, but I think, as the season goes on, we’ll do well.

“For me personally, it’s been a really good trip. Obviously, I was mainly looking to get first-team experience. There are always positives and no negatives when playing first team.

“With fitness, especially training and playing in this heat, when we go back to England, it’ll be easier because the conditions are not as extreme.

“It’s about first-team experience really, getting in the manager’s eye and trying to impress, and just taking my opportunity.”

Kodua eyes first team football

West Ham United manager Lopetegui is set to hand the young players in the squad a chance with the first team, including the 19-year-old Ghanaian.

Kodua has been a stalwart for the U18, playing a significant role in their recent FA Cup success, where he scored in the final.

The teenager had a brief loan spell at Wycombe before returning to West Ham in the summer, per Transfermarkt.

