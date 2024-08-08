Jordi Osei Tutu: Ghanaian Defender Joins English Club Bolton Wanderers
- English-born Ghanaian Jordi Osei-Tutu has returned to England to sign for Bolton Wanderers
- The former Arsenal player ended his stay with German outfit VfL Bochum to sign for the League One side
- Osei-Tutu is expected to help the iconic club gain promotion to the English Championship
English League One side Bolton Wanderers have announced the signing of Ghanaian defender Jordi Osei-Tutu.
The 25-year-old joins the Trotters on an initial two-year deal after ending his stay with Bundesliga outfit VfL Bochum.
Osei-Tutu returns to England after a decent spell in the German leagues, where he made a combined 41 appearances, scoring five goals and delivering three assists, per Transfermarkt.
The former Arsenal right-back is expected to play a key role in Bolton's campaign, as they eye a return to the English Championship.
Osei-Tutu has been assigned the number 14 jersey as he begins life in the English League One.
Bolton manager reacts to Osei-Tutu's capture
Bolton Wanderers manager Ian Evatt believes the English-Ghanaian will add experience to his team as they eye success in the upcoming campaign.
He said, as quoted by the club's website:
“Jordi is a player we’ve been aware of for a while and he has a great pedigree.
“He started at Arsenal, has had a couple of loans in England before moving into the Bundesliga. He’s played at a high level and he is a player with a lot of talent.
“He is really athletic, fast, has very good dribbling skills and carries a 1-v-1 threat. For us in those wide areas, that’s really important.
“For us to take a player from the Bundesliga is great and it’s brilliant that he’s bought into our project. Hopefully, he can show everyone what he can do and be a massive success.”
Thomas-Asante joins Coventry City
Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Black Stars forward Brandon Thomas-Asante has joined English Championship outfit Coventry City in the summer transfer window.
The 25-year-old, who recently made his debut for Ghana, signed a four-year deal to join the Sky Blues from Championship rivals West Bromwich Albion.
Thomas-Asante enjoyed a successful stint at the Hawthorns, finishing the two seasons he played for the Baggies as the club's top scorer.
