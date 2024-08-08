English-born Ghanaian Jordi Osei-Tutu has returned to England to sign for Bolton Wanderers

The former Arsenal player ended his stay with German outfit VfL Bochum to sign for the League One side

Osei-Tutu is expected to help the iconic club gain promotion to the English Championship

English League One side Bolton Wanderers have announced the signing of Ghanaian defender Jordi Osei-Tutu.

The 25-year-old joins the Trotters on an initial two-year deal after ending his stay with Bundesliga outfit VfL Bochum.

Osei-Tutu returns to England after a decent spell in the German leagues, where he made a combined 41 appearances, scoring five goals and delivering three assists, per Transfermarkt.

The former Arsenal right-back is expected to play a key role in Bolton's campaign, as they eye a return to the English Championship.

Osei-Tutu has been assigned the number 14 jersey as he begins life in the English League One.

Bolton manager reacts to Osei-Tutu's capture

Bolton Wanderers manager Ian Evatt believes the English-Ghanaian will add experience to his team as they eye success in the upcoming campaign.

He said, as quoted by the club's website:

“Jordi is a player we’ve been aware of for a while and he has a great pedigree.

“He started at Arsenal, has had a couple of loans in England before moving into the Bundesliga. He’s played at a high level and he is a player with a lot of talent.

“He is really athletic, fast, has very good dribbling skills and carries a 1-v-1 threat. For us in those wide areas, that’s really important.

“For us to take a player from the Bundesliga is great and it’s brilliant that he’s bought into our project. Hopefully, he can show everyone what he can do and be a massive success.”

Thomas-Asante joins Coventry City

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Black Stars forward Brandon Thomas-Asante has joined English Championship outfit Coventry City in the summer transfer window.

The 25-year-old, who recently made his debut for Ghana, signed a four-year deal to join the Sky Blues from Championship rivals West Bromwich Albion.

Thomas-Asante enjoyed a successful stint at the Hawthorns, finishing the two seasons he played for the Baggies as the club's top scorer.

