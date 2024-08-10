A former Hungarian model claims that Neymar Junior is the father of her 10-year-old daughter, Jazmin Zoe

Gabriella Gaspar has reportedly requested a DNA test to verify the paternity of the former Barcelona superstar

Gabriella alleges that the affair with Neymar occurred in April 2013 in Bolivia, prior to Jazmin’s birth

Neymar Junior finds himself in the spotlight once again, this time due to allegations that he fathered a Hungarian girl named Jazmin Zoe.

The claims emerged recently, with model Gabriella Gáspár asserting that her daughter was conceived after a brief encounter with Neymar following a Brazil match in Bolivia in 2013.

Neymar has reportedly undergone a DNA test following accusations from a model claiming he is the father of her 10-year-old daughter. Photo: Yasser Bakhsh.

Source: Getty Images

According to O Globo, Neymar, who has three children from previous relationships, has reportedly agreed to take a DNA test to clarify whether he is Jazmin’s father.

Hungarian model Gabriella had kept the identity of her daughter’s father private until January when she decided to take the matter to court.

To substantiate her claims, she filed a lawsuit against the Brazilian superstar, requesting a paternity test.

The Al-Hilal playmaker has reportedly since submitted a DNA sample in Belo Horizonte, and both parties are now awaiting the results.

Tribuna reported that according to Neymar’s advisors, the paternity investigation is being handled discreetly, and no information can be released at this time.

The reports further claim that Gabriella is seeking a monthly allowance from Neymar for the child's support if he is confirmed to be her father.

She claims to have repeatedly tried to contact Neymar and his family without success.

As evidence in her lawsuit, she included private Instagram messages sent to Neymar, his father, mother, and sister, all of which went unanswered. Gabriella’s demands include a monthly pension of €30,000, compensation for the past 10 years, and ongoing alimony.

Source: YEN.com.gh