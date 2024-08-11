Bayern Munich forward Harry Kane returned to Tottenham on Saturday where he was treated to a brilliant reception

The Englishman removed his captain's armband to avoid him lifting the Visit Malta Cup at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium

The striker was reluctant to lift his first trophy at Tottenham as an opposing player, with Bayern clinching the silverware

Harry Kane seemed reluctant to lift the trophy after Bayern Munich defeated his former club, Tottenham Hotspur, to win the Visit Malta Cup.

The England captain, who has yet to win a major trophy with either club or country, made his first return to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium since his move to Germany last summer.

Harry Kane returned to Tottenham on Saturday where he was treated to a brilliant reception. Photo: Warren Little.

The 31-year-old, who came on as a substitute, received a standing ovation from Spurs fans and played a key role in Vincent Kompany’s team’s 3-2 win in the pre-season friendly, per Sports Mole.

In a gesture of respect for the club where he spent 14 years, Kane declined to lift the trophy after the match.

Camera footage shows Kane repeatedly nodding and whispering to German international Joshua Kimmich as he hands over the armband at full-time, with the striker also visibly mouthing ‘no.’

It remains unclear whether Kane joined his teammates in lifting the trophy.

Before the match, Kane, Tottenham’s all-time leading goalscorer with 280 goals, was presented with a special commemorative gift by club legend Ledley King, alongside Eric Dier, who, like Kane, also moved to Bayern Munich.

Bayern beat Tottenham

The Telegraph reported that Bayern Munich came from behind to win the pre-season Visit Malta Cup after Dejan Kulusevski gave Tottenham the lead within the first minute, thanks to a smooth combination with Brennan Johnson.

However, Tottenham’s persistent weakness at defending set-pieces resurfaced when Dayot Upamecano scored from Mathys Tel’s header off a free-kick.

Serge Gnabry, a former Arsenal academy player, then put Bayern ahead, with Thomas Muller adding a third just before half-time.

Kulusevski scored Tottenham’s second in the 61st minute, but it was merely a consolation as Kane and Bayern secured the win.

Southgate explains Kane's substitution in Euros final

YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Gareth Southgate explained his decision to substitute Kane in England's loss to Spain in the 2024 UEFA European Championship final in Berlin on Sunday evening.

The Bayern Munich star was part of the starting line-up but couldn't help the Three Lions grab a win against La Roja in the final.

