Liverpool's dependable defender Virgil van Dijk has cast doubt over his future at the club following their elimination from the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 by Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on Tuesday night.

After the crushing 4-1 penalty shootout defeat following a 1-1 aggregate score over the two legs that sealed Liverpool’s exit from the prestigious European competition, Van Dijk’s comments regarding his future with the Premier League giants raised further questions about whether he will remain at Anfield next season.

Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool ahead of the Liverpool vs PSG UEFA CL Round of 16 second leg on March 11, 2025 in Liverpool, England. Image credit: Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA

Source: Getty Images

Liverpool's disappointing Champions League exit

Liverpool’s journey in the Champions League came to a painful halt after their loss to PSG. The Reds were ultimately outclassed by the French champions, who progressed to the quarter-finals after the game ended 0-1 in favour of the Ligue 1. The defeat, led by the impressive goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma who saved two kicks in the shootout, left Liverpool fans reeling, and many now turn their attention to the future of the club's star players.

One player whose future remains up in the air is Virgil van Dijk. Known for his commanding presence at the back and leadership qualities, Van Dijk has been one of Liverpool's most important figures since his arrival in 2018 with lots of fans interested in the Van Dijk transfer news. However, with his contract set to expire at the end of the current season, the Dutch defender's next move remains uncertain.

Van Dijk's comments on his future

After the match against PSG, Van Dijk was asked about his future at the club, particularly regarding the possibility of signing a new contract. His response was candid and revealing, leaving fans and pundits alike speculating about his intentions.

“I don’t know what’s gonna happen next season. If anyone says they do know, they are lying to your face. Contract on hold? Nothing on hold. I keep saying the same things. If there is news, you will know it. I don’t even know myself,” Virgil van Dijk said.

Van Dijk’s words highlight his uncertainty about the future, both for himself and for the club. The statement suggests that he has not yet made a decision about where he will play next season, and that discussions over a new contract have yet to be finalized.

A crucial summer for Liverpool

The timing of Van Dijk’s comments comes at a pivotal moment for Liverpool. With the end of the season fast approaching, the club faces crucial decisions regarding its squad. Van Dijk’s potential departure would undoubtedly have a huge impact on the team, considering his role as one of the best center-backs in the world.

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool celebrates a goal with teammate Virgil van Dijk in a Premier League game against Southampton on March, 8, 2025. Image credit: Carl Recine

Source: Getty Images

Should Van Dijk leave, Liverpool would need to find a replacement who could fill the void left by the towering defender, with many Liverpool followers likely to look out for the latest Liverpool transfer news regarding the ex-Southampton man.

His leadership and defensive abilities are key to Liverpool’s success, and without him, the Reds could face significant challenges next season. The club’s ability to bounce back from their Champions League disappointment will also depend on keeping hold of their star players, including Van Dijk.

Uncertainty in Liverpool contract talks

Van Dijk’s current contract with Liverpool is set to expire at the end of the season, and despite months of speculation, no new deal has been agreed upon, and the same applies to Mohamed Salah. The situation has led to growing concerns among Liverpool fans, who fear the possibility of losing their star players on a free transfer.

While Van Dijk has reiterated that there is no news regarding a contract extension, the lack of progress in talks is starting to raise eyebrows. It remains unclear whether the club and player are negotiating behind the scenes or if Van Dijk is exploring other options.

With several top European clubs likely to be interested in his services, Liverpool’s ability to secure Van Dijk’s future could be one of the most important decisions for the club in the coming months.

