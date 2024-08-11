The U20 team of Ghana will begin camping ahead of the WAFU Zone B Championship on Sunday

The African Games gold-winning team are eyeing a return to the Africa U20 Cup of Nations

Ghana has not played at the youth tournament since winning the competition in Mauritania in 2021

The national U20 coach of Ghana, Desmond Offei has invited thirty-five players to begin camping ahead of the WAFU Zone B Championship later this year.

The players called up are expected to report at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence on Sunday, August 11, 2024.

The squad named by the coach includes players from the gold-winning team at the African Games in Accra as well as members from the U17 team, the Black Starlets.

The Black Satellites of Ghana celebrate after winning gold at the African Games in Accra. Photo: @ghanafaofficial.

Source: Twitter

Coach Offei also scouted a few players from his return from Europe with the team for a training exercise in Belgium.

However, the team is without players plying their trade abroad, including winger Abdul Hakim Sulemana, who recently signed for Randers FC in Denmark.

The Black Satellites will undergo rigorous exercises as the head of the technical team prunes the squad down to the required number for the zonal championship, as reported by the Ghana FA.

The Ghana U20 team, the only side in Africa to ever win the FIFA U20 World Cup are hoping to make a return to the U20 Africa Cup of Nations, having missed the last two editions.

The squad:

Ghana eyes return to global stage

Having missed the last two U20 Africa Cup of Nations, Ghana has failed to qualify for the U20 FIFA World Cup since 2015 despite their rich history in youth football.

The Black Satellites made history in 2009, when defeated a Brazil team that had Douglas Costa, to win the FIFA World Cup, as reported by Ghana Soccernet.

On the continent, Ghana's last appearance at the AFCON U20 tournament was in 2021, and the Black Satellites won the competition with Leicester City's Fatawu Issahaku starring for the West Africans in Mauritania.

Ghana win African Games gold

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Ghana's Black Satellites faced Uganda in the 13th African Games football tournament final.

The game played at the Accra Sports Stadium drew thousands of fans who came to witness the magic of the Satellites, which had fueled them through the competition.

The Satellites, led by head coach Desmond Offei, secured a late winner against the Ugandans to grab the tournament's ultimate prize.

Source: YEN.com.gh