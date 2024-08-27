Joseph Paintsil met dozens of Ghanaian fans after the LA Galaxy game against Atlanta United

The Black Stars forward was in action for his club LA Galaxy in their victory over Atlanta

Paintsil, who joined the MLS side in February, is expected to make a return to the Black Stars in September

US-based Ghanaian winger, Joseph Painstil expressed appreciation to Ghanaian fans who thronged to the Dignity Health Sports Park to support him during a Major League Soccer game.

The Black Stars forward featured for the Los Angeles Galaxy in their 2-0 victory over Atlanta United on Sunday, August 25, 2024.

Painstil missed a penalty but late goals from former Barcelona midfielder Riqui Puig and Dortmund legend Marco Reus were enough for the LA-based club.

Joseph Paintsil shares a moment with Ghanaian fans in USA after a MLS game. Photo: Twitter/ @josephpaintsil_.

In photos shared on social media, the former KRC Gent forward shared a moment with the Ghanaian fans as he showed appreciation for their support.

He posted on X, formerly Twitter: "Many thanks to the amazing Ghanaian fans at the Dignity Health Sports Park the other day. I felt your support."

Paintsil has been a key figure at the Dignity Health Sports Park since moving to the United States to join LA Galaxy. In 23 MLS games, the winger has netted eight goals and delivered seven assists for the club, per Transfermarkt.

Paintsil set for Black Stars return

After missing the international friendlies in March and the World Cup qualifiers in June, the 26-year-old is expected to make the team for the AFCON qualifiers in September.

Painstil, a member of the team at the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast, was excused from the Ghana team in March as he worked on his papers following his move to LA Galaxy.

However, in June the striker failed to join the team due to an injury setback.

Bukari nets debut MLS goal

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Black Stars forward Osman Bukari netted his maiden goal in the Major League Soccer to help Austin FC to victory in their game against Nashville SC.

The Ghana international, who joined the American soccer club in June, had to wait for his second MLS appearance to open his account for the Texas-based club.

The Designated Player had already made two appearances in the League Cup but his strike against Nashville keeps Austin's play-offs hopes alive.

