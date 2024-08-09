Ghanaian midfielder Amankwah Forson has moved to England to join English Championship side Norwich City

The Black Stars player signed a long term deal to join the club from Germany's Red Bull Salzburg

Forson has been a key figure at the national team of Ghana since making his debut in March 2024

English Championship side Norwich City have announced the signing of highly-rated Ghanaian midfielder Amankwah Forson.

The 21-year-old penned a four-year deal with the option of another twelve months to join the Canneries from Austrian giants Red Bull Salzburg.

Forson made his Ghana debut early this year, starring in the international friendly against Nigeria in March and has since been a member of the Black Stars.

Amankwah Forson has signed for English Championship side Norwich City. Photo: @NorwichCityFC.

The move to England is a dream switch for the West Africa Football Academy graduate.

"I'm really happy and excited to come to the club. The head coach has worked before with so many young players, it's really nice to be here working with him," he said, as quoted by the club's official website.

The former WAFA player moved to Europe in 2021 to join Red Bull Salzburg but spent time on loan at Liefering and Rheindorf Altach, per Transfermarkt.

However, he was recalled during his second loan spell, where he played a huge role as Red Bull Salzburg won the Austrian Bundesliga.

Norwich delighted by Forson signing

The Sporting Director of Norwich City, Ben Knapper, believes the young midfielder will fit into the club's system.

According to Knapper, Forson arrives with enormous experience playing in Europe's top competition, including the UEFA Champions League.

"Forson is a talented and very well-rounded player, who will add quality and versatility to our squad," he said.

“He’s progressed through a fantastic player development system, and brings with him experience in both the Champions League, as well as being a senior international with Ghana.

“We feel he is a great fit for us, and I’m sure that we can develop him further and achieve great things together.”

