Kevin De Bruyne gave a straightforward answer when asked whether he’d choose to play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi

The ongoing debate between Ronaldo and Messi has spanned over a decade and shows no signs of resolution

Even as both footballers approach retirement in the coming years, fans are expected to persist in their discussions and debates

Manchester City superstar Kevin De Bruyne was unequivocal when asked whether he’d go for Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi as his playing partner.

Fans, pundits, and even footballers are often divided on who between the duo is the greatest of all time.

Messi and Ronaldo have dominated the football scene for years, with the pair's dominance and longevity helping them win multiple titles and individual awards.

To put their success into perspective, the two football icons have won an impressive 13 Ballon d'Or awards between them, with Messi winning it a record-extending eight times, per The Mirror.

The duo have dominated football for more than 15 years, with both scoring a ridiculous number of goals and collecting 79 trophies.

Their rivalry was constructive, pushing each other to elevate their performances. However, with neither player currently in Europe, Ronaldo believes their rivalry has diminished.

De Bruyne chooses between Ronaldo and Messi

While De Bruyne is among the best in modern football, he acknowledges that he is not quite on the same level as Ronaldo and Messi.

The Belgium international has faced both legends throughout his career but provided a clear reason for preferring one over the other.

Although it might not please Manchester City fans, the 33-year-old explained he would choose to play alongside Ronaldo, as he feels Messi might interfere with his style of play.

"I would probably say Ronaldo because he’s more of a typical striker," De Bruyne said last year via Sportbible.

"Messi is still more of a playmaker. I am a playmaker, you can give me a striker."

De Bruyne, much like Messi and Ronaldo, has equally enjoyed an illustrious career and is widely regarded as one of the best players of his generation.

The ex-Wolfsburg and Chelsea midfielder excels with a mainstay partner, proven by his impactful collaboration with Erling Haaland, who amassed 52 goals in his debut season at City.

