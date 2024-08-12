Chelsea's Cole Palmer and Arsenal's Bukayo Saka lead the shortlist for the 2024 PFA Young Player of the Year Award

The gong is an annual award given to the young player who is adjudged to have been the best of the year under review

Saka scooped the prize last year but could face a stiff challenge in defending his crown from English teammate Palmer

Cole Palmer and Bukayo Saka headline the list of standout talents nominated for the 2024 Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) Men's Young Player of the Year award.

The prestigious accolade will be presented at the PFA Awards on August 20 at the Manchester Opera House, where the future stars of football will be celebrated.

Source: Getty Images

Palmer, Saka lead PFA Young Player shortlist

Palmer, who made a high-profile switch from Manchester City to Chelsea last year, has enjoyed a remarkable season in the Premier League.

The young England forward contributed 33 goals, finding the net 22 times and providing 11 assists, showcasing his versatility and potential, as noted by Transfermarkt.

Meanwhile, Saka, who clinched the award last season, has once again earned a spot on the six-player shortlist, per ESPN.

The Arsenal winger continued his impressive form, scoring 16 goals and adding nine assists in the Premier League.

Who are the other PFA Young Player nominees?

Additionally, Manchester United's rising stars, Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho, have also been recognised on the PFA shortlist.

Mainoo, a dynamic midfielder, played a crucial role in United's successful FA Cup campaign, scoring the second goal in their 2-1 victory over Manchester City in the final.

His performances also earned him a place in England's Euro 2024 squad, further highlighting his rapid development under Erik ten Hag.

Garnacho, the 20-year-old Argentine forward, was another key figure for United last season.

He scored 10 goals across all competitions, including the opener in the FA Cup final.

Michael Olise, who secured a move from Crystal Palace to Bayern Munich in the summer, is also among the nominees.

The 22-year-old attacking midfielder impressed during the 2023-24 season, scoring 10 goals and providing six assists in just 19 league appearances before making his switch to the Bundesliga giants.

Rounding out the nominees is Brighton and Hove Albion's Joao Pedro.

The Brazilian forward, who joined the Seagulls, enjoyed a prolific season, scoring 20 goals across all competitions.

Palmer announces return to training in style

In a previous publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Cole Palmer announced his return to training with a stylish update on social media.

The 2023/24 Player of the Season shared a three-word message on Instagram, marking his comeback as the new season approaches.

