Jude Bellingham wowed fans with his fresh cut ahead of Real Madrid's UEFA Super Cup match against Atalanta

The Englishman returned to training a couple of days ago after an extended break and could feature in Wednesday's tie

Meanwhile, Bellingham would hope to help Madrid win the Super Cup to boost his chances of winning the 2024 Ballon d'Or

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham took some time to treat himself to a fresh haircut just before the UEFA Super Cup final against Atalanta on Wednesday, August 14, in Warsaw, Poland.

Bellingham, who made an immediate impact in his debut season with Los Blancos, was instrumental in their triumphs in La Liga and the Champions League.

Jude Bellingham got a new haircut ahead of Real Madrid's UEFA Super Cup clash with Atalanta on Wednesday, August 14. Photos by Dave Benett/Getty Images and @theMadridZone/X.

Now, the 21-year-old English star has another opportunity to add yet another silverware to his growing collection.

After a busy summer where he played a key role in guiding England to the final of the 2024 European Championship, Bellingham was granted an extended break, as noted by Goal.

According to One Football, he returned to training only a few days before the Super Cup clash and is not expected to start the match.

A more likely scenario is for him to come off the bench.

Bellingham gets fresh looks ahead of Super Cup

Ahead of the game, Bellingham visited New Era Barbers for a fresh trim, which quickly caught the attention of fans.

His new look left many gushing, adding to the growing admiration for the former Borussia Dortmund captain.

Fans gush about Bellingham's new looks

Fans took to social media, particularly X (formerly Twitter), to express their thoughts on Bellingham's appearance:

@MickeyDesigns gushed:

"This is amazing."

@heischange wrote:

"Fresh cuts."

Another user, @nyarkoofosua1, waxed lyrical about the Englishman:

"He is getting his hair trimmed every other day. He is clean☺️."

@Sab1976292 gave a one-word description of Bellingham's looks:

"Nice🤍."

@Asim_JavidPTI added:

"Fresh cut ✂"

@Lfcdanas concluded:

"pray for Atalanta💀"

Ancelotti playfully reveals 'beef' with Bellingham

In a previous publication, YEN.com.gh highlighted Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti's playful frustration with Bellingham.

The Englishman seemed to have upset Ancelotti, especially by not responding to the manager's attempts to reach him.

To Ancelotti's further annoyance, Bellingham did return a call from teammate Vinicius Junior, which the coach humorously revealed.

