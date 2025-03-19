Experienced Black Stars forward Jordan Ayew has pledged to lead the team to success in the World Cup qualifiers

The four-time African champions will face Chad and Madagascar in the international window in March

The Black Stars, who sit joint top in Group I of the World Cup qualifiers, are chasing a fifth appearance at the tournament

New Black Stars captain Jordan Ayew has assured Ghanaians of victory ahead of the game against Chad in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Friday.

Ayew, who has been handed the task of leading the team following changes to the captaincy, joined the rest of his teammates for training on Tuesday.

Having failed to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco following a disastrous run in the qualifiers, the former African champions are poised to make amends ahead of the upcoming games.

The Leicester City forward is the only player in the squad to have appeared at two World Cups, having represented Ghana at the 2014 and 2022 tournaments.

Ahead of Friday's game, Ayew promised he and his teammates will turn the disappointments into delight for fans of the Black Stars.

"We know we are in a difficult situation, but we will turn things around and when I see you guys here I know that definitely it is going to be a positive result on Friday," he said, as quoted by 3 News.

The Black Stars will also engage Madagascar in Group I of the qualifiers on Monday in Morocco.

Ghana sits joint top with Comoros in Group I of the World Cup qualifiers.

Otto Addo inspire ahead of Chad clash

Black Stars coach Otto Addo remains confident ahead of the games against Chad and Madagascar.

The former Borussia Dortmund player takes inspiration from the back-to-back wins in June last year.

He told 3 Sports, as quoted by 3 News:

“Ghanaians always want us to win. Surely, it was a big disappointment. But like I said, for us, if I could turn things around, I’ll surely do that. But we have to look forward; we have to start fresh. It’s a new year, different competition.

"We are in a very, very good position, and we have to really, really, come together as a team. We just had a few days of preparation. We have to surely look a little back on the mistakes we did and also concentrate on our strengths. We have big possibilities. And we have now big, big possible to take three points and we must do everything we can to ensure that.”

Don Little entertains Ayew

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Black Stars striker Jordan Ayew granted actor Don Little's request following their meeting in Accra ahead of Ghana's second training session on Tuesday.

The Kumawood actor spent hours waiting for the Leicester City star at the team's hotel before eventually meeting his favourite player.

The duo shared heartwarming moment with Ayew accepting his request for a photo before joining his teammates in the Black Stars bus for training.

