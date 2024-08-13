Black Stars forward Abdul Fatawu Issahaku looks set for his debut English Premier League campaign

The Ghana international wrapped up preparations with Leicester City in a friendly against RC Lens

The Foxes will begin the season with a game at home against Tottenham Hotspur on Monday night

Ghanaian forward Abdul Fatawu Issahaku is eager to get started with four days remaining for the return of the English Premier League.

The Leicester City forward will make his English topflight debut when the Foxes welcome Tottenham Hotspurs to the King Power Stadium for their Premier League opener.

Issahaku, who joined the former champions in the summer transfer window on a permanent deal, enjoyed a good pre-season with the Foxes.

Ghana winger Fatawu Issahaku in action for Leicester City against RC Lens. Photo: Plumb Images Twitter/ @LCFC.

Source: Getty Images

The 20-year-old wrapped up preparations after featuring in the pre-season friendly against French outfit RC Lens.

The former Ghana U20 star is expected to play a key role in Steve Cooper's campaign following an impressive first season with Leicester. Having joined the club on loan last season, Isshaku contributed 20 goals as the King Power outfit secured promotion, per Transfermarkt.

Isshaku can't wait to get started

The talented forward told the club's website the team is ready for the upcoming season.

He said:

“It’s just all about the team,” the winger outlined. “As we look forward to the season, it was a good test for us today to keep learning and I think we’ll look into the game and get the right things done.

“We’ll keep on going. As we always keep working and learning how to go into the season, the whole team is ready for the season.”

“I feel good,” he added. “As with the team, we all feel so good to start the season and we’ll keep on working until the season starts. I’m looking forward to this season and I can’t wait to get it started.”

Issahaku shares favourite Olympic sport

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian footballer Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has shared the sport he would have excelled at if he was an athlete at the Olympic Games.

Isshaku could have represented Ghana in football if the U23 team had qualified for Paris 2024.

The Leicester City star scored the goal that helped Ghana qualify for the Africa U23 Cup of Nations last year, but the team could not achieve the goal of making a return to the Olympic Games.

Source: YEN.com.gh