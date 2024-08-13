"I Can't Wait": Ghana Winger Fatawu Issahaku Poised for Debut EPL Season
- Black Stars forward Abdul Fatawu Issahaku looks set for his debut English Premier League campaign
- The Ghana international wrapped up preparations with Leicester City in a friendly against RC Lens
- The Foxes will begin the season with a game at home against Tottenham Hotspur on Monday night
Ghanaian forward Abdul Fatawu Issahaku is eager to get started with four days remaining for the return of the English Premier League.
The Leicester City forward will make his English topflight debut when the Foxes welcome Tottenham Hotspurs to the King Power Stadium for their Premier League opener.
Issahaku, who joined the former champions in the summer transfer window on a permanent deal, enjoyed a good pre-season with the Foxes.
The 20-year-old wrapped up preparations after featuring in the pre-season friendly against French outfit RC Lens.
PAY ATTENTION: Your voice can be decisive. Choose best actors, comedians, dancers, and influencers in the country in terms of YEN Entertainment Awards 2024: 3rd Edition - VOTE NOW.
The former Ghana U20 star is expected to play a key role in Steve Cooper's campaign following an impressive first season with Leicester. Having joined the club on loan last season, Isshaku contributed 20 goals as the King Power outfit secured promotion, per Transfermarkt.
Isshaku can't wait to get started
The talented forward told the club's website the team is ready for the upcoming season.
He said:
“It’s just all about the team,” the winger outlined. “As we look forward to the season, it was a good test for us today to keep learning and I think we’ll look into the game and get the right things done.
“We’ll keep on going. As we always keep working and learning how to go into the season, the whole team is ready for the season.”
“I feel good,” he added. “As with the team, we all feel so good to start the season and we’ll keep on working until the season starts. I’m looking forward to this season and I can’t wait to get it started.”
Issahaku shares favourite Olympic sport
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian footballer Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has shared the sport he would have excelled at if he was an athlete at the Olympic Games.
Isshaku could have represented Ghana in football if the U23 team had qualified for Paris 2024.
The Leicester City star scored the goal that helped Ghana qualify for the Africa U23 Cup of Nations last year, but the team could not achieve the goal of making a return to the Olympic Games.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Lukman Mumuni Lukman Abdul Mumin is a CAF-accredited Sports Journalist based in Accra, Ghana. He has been writing for the past eight years. Lukman has worked with some of Ghana's big media houses like GMA and was a regular pundit on GTV. He started his journalism career as a presenter and a writer after studying at the Gee Way Media School. Lukman has covered several international competitions including AFCON 2023. Email: lukmanevergreen2g15@gmail.com