Ghanaian footballers in Europe have interesting lifestyles away from the game and club activities

The Black Stars players have a good sense of fashion and enjoy the glitz and glamour of the European nights

YEN.com.gh highlights the five best Ghanaian players at the moment including captain Andre Ayew

Ghanaian footballers are known for their abilities on the pitch, but they are beginning to gain attention for their off the field activities.

Apart from modelling for their clubs to unveil new jerseys, the players have started paying attention to the way they dress and how they look on the gram.

With social media becoming the avenue for sharing their lifestyle off the pitch.

Andre Ayew, Fatawu Issahaku and Mohammed Salisu show their sense of fashion. Photo: Instagram/ @andreayew10 @sariki_salisu @fatawuissahaku10.

Source: Instagram

YEN.com.gh looks at the five most fashionable Black Stars players.

Mohammed Salisu

The AS Monaco defender is physically built for the runway with his imposing body structure.

However, he chose to share his talent with the world on the grass, where he has excelled, playing for one of the best clubs in the world.

In his post on social media, the 25-year-old exhibits his sense of fashion, wearing some of the finest designers.

Apart from his taste for good dresses, his posture in taking shots also comes across with a keen sense of style.

On the field this season, Salisu has been outstanding for AS Monaco, making 22 appearances in all competitions.

Fatawu Issahaku

The Leicester City star has been kept out of action for most of this season due to injury and will only return in the next campaign.

Despite his on-the-pitch absence, Issahaku has a huge presence off-the-pitch.

Issahaku shares a lot of his lifestyle and fashion activities on his social media. His ability to combine and select the best of outfit is amazing.

The former Ghana U20 star loves the glitz and glamour and moves clean all the time. He spends a lot of time in the big fashion stores in the UK.

Mohammed Kudus

Known more for his excellent displays and sensational dribbles on the pitch, Kudus also dazzles on his night outs on the streets of London.

The Nima-born star wears some of the best designer clothes, from Supreme to Louis Vuitton. He has great taste for colour combinations. He most often shares his off-the-field activities on social media.

Although, he does not show off more often, his social media engagement is great with regards to his fashion life.

Andre Ayew

The veteran forward was born in the country considered as the capital of fashion and it is no surprise that he nails it anytime he goes out.

When it comes to the best dressed Ghanaian players, Ayew easily comes up. His appearances at shows and events always gets the fashion police talking.

Ayew, these days plays for French outfit Le Havre.

Gideon Mensah

Mensah lives for fashion.

His Instagram posts and stories show a lot of his fashion identity. With a well-trimmed dreadlocks and diamond-crusted earrings, Mensah picks the right attire for the right moments and the right places.

For someone playing in Auxerre, travelling to Paris for the best designers comes at ease.

Ghana players to watch in the MLS

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the 30th season of the Major League Soccer will begin this weekend across the United States and Canada as the clubs from the Eastern and Western Conference battle for the ultimate gong.

Over the years the American Soccer League, as it is also known, has become the centre of attraction with top players including Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez plying their trades in America.

Ahead of the new campaign, some new stars have also joined the MLS bandwagon with former Manchester United and Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha joining Charlotte FC.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh