AS Monaco defender Mohammed Salisu is full of adulation for Barcelona teen Lamine Yamal

The 17-year-old led Spain to European Championship success last month in Germany

AS Monaco defeated Barcelona to win the Joan Gamper Trophy ahead of the new season

Ghana defender Mohammed Salisu believes Barcelona's teen sensation Lamine Yamal has a great future ahead of him.

The player who turned 17 at the European Championship in Germany last month, was one of the best players at the tournament as Spain became champions of Europe for the fourth time.

Yamal was also crowned Young Player of the Tournament after scoring a goal and delivering three assists.

Mohammed Salisu tackles Barcelona's Lamine Yamal in a friendly ahead of the new season. Photo: Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

Salisu faced the talented winger for the first time on Monday evening when AS Monaco played Barcelona for the Joan Gamper Trophy. The French giants emerge victorious after thumping Barcelona 3-0 at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.

Yamal came on in the second half but could not rescue the Catalan giants from defeat in what will be their last pre-season friendly before the start of the season.

Salisu predicts great future for Yamal

The Black Stars centre-back was full of praise for the youngster's qualities before adding he is in for a big career ahead of him.

He told Mundo Deportivo, as quoted by Pulse:

“He had a great season and then he did very well at the Euros. I think he is a special player.

“Yes, I think everyone was surprised because he is a young player. He is 16-17 years old and at that age, when you play this kind of football, it is a bit of a surprise for everyone. I think he has a great future and he is a great player.”

Salisu enjoyed a good career in Spain, where he featured for Real Valladolid before moving to Southampton in England and subsequently AS Monaco.

Salisu unfazed with Yamal threat

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Ghana defender Mohammed Salisu is preparing with French giants AS Monaco ahead of the start of the new season in France.

Salisu, who is having a good pre-season with Monaco, will round up preparations with a game against Barcelona on Monday evening.

Barcelona will welcome Monaco to the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys for the Joan Gamper Trophy.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh